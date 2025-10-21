HKSH Medical Group to Host Hong Kong's First Asia-Oceania Particle Therapy Co-operative Group Conference

Best Practice by World-class Experts in Proton Therapy Transforming Precision Cancer Management

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HKSH Medical Group (HKSH) introduced Hong Kong's only and the Greater Bay Area's first proton therapy system in 2023, after two decades of planning and preparation. Now that the HKSH Proton Therapy Centre has been in operation for two years, following the "Proton Therapy Joint Training Course" co-organised with the National Cancer Center in Beijing this June and the initiation of the ten-month "HKSH Cancer Centre Proton Therapy Training Programme" in August, HKSH is hosting the 5th Annual Conference of the Asia-Oceania Particle Therapy Co-operative Group (PTCOG-AO Conference) from 7 to 9 November 2025, the first-in-Hong Kong global landmark event in Proton Therapy for advancing precision cancer treatment.

Upholding the mission of the Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation, Mr. Wyman LI, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Director of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, hopes to leverage the PTCOG-AO Conference to establish a premier platform for continuous learning and advancement in the Asia-Pacific region, elevating the overall standard of proton therapy to benefit more patients.

The three-day PTCOG-AO Conference will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and HKSH Proton Therapy Centre with the theme of "Advancing Particle Therapy with Greater Precision and Image-Guidance". With Hong Kong Tourism Board, InvestHK and nearly 30 local and regional major players in healthcare as supporting organisations, the PTCOG-AO Conference will feature seminars and expert lectures, showcasing the latest technologies, clinical data, and success cases in proton therapy. Global experts will explore innovative approaches to precision cancer treatment, further elevating medical standards to bring new hope for cancer patients. There will also be exhibits from leading industry companies showcasing the latest particle technology.

Mr. Wyman LI, Director of Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Director of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, remarked, "Upholding the mission of the Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation, HKSH is dedicated to advancing medical education, medical research, and medical charity, while providing world-class medical services and fostering innovation for societal progress and people's livelihood. HKSH firmly believes that talent and technology are equally important. Therefore, when introducing proton therapy, we sent our medical professionals to undergo advanced training at the Mayo Clinic in the United States so as to build a top-tier multidisciplinary team. Over the past two years, the HKSH Proton Therapy Centre has treated more than 500 patients, accumulating invaluable experience and insights. Building on our previous collaboration with the National Cancer Centre to organise the 'Proton Therapy Joint Training Course' and the ongoing 'HKSH Cancer Centre Proton Therapy Training Programme,' we hope to leverage the PTCOG-AO Conference as a platform to integrate clinical expertise with a global perspective. Our aim is to establish a premier platform for continuous learning and advancement in the Asia-Pacific region, elevating the overall standard of proton therapy to benefit more patients."

PTCOG-AO 2025 organised by HKSH is an anchor annual academic conference in the field of particle therapy. The event will gather over 30 top experts in proton therapy from around the world, attracting more than 400 participants, including academic researchers, clinical doctors, medical physicists, and radiation therapy professionals from Mainland China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, the United States and Germany. As the first institution in the Greater Bay Area to introduce proton therapy, HKSH is now equipped with a comprehensive range of cutting-edge cancer treatment technologies. With its exceptional expertise and patient-centric philosophy, HKSH is committed to leading industry standards. By fostering exchange and training, HKSH actively promotes the development of precision cancer treatment, contributing to the advancement of proton therapy technology and cancer care in Hong Kong and the Mainland.

Authoritative proton therapy experts Prof. Marco DURANTE, Director of the Biophysics Department at GSI Helmholtz Centre for Heavy Ion Research (Germany) and Chairman of the Particle Therapy Co-operative Group, as well as Prof. Tatsuya OHNO, Chairman, Department of Radiation Oncology, Gunma University Heavy Ion Medical Center (Japan) and Chairman, Executive Committee, PTCOG-AO, will be the keynote speakers at the PTCOG-AO Conference. As particle therapy technology advances and patient demand grows, the Asia-Pacific region is assuming an increasingly critical role in fostering technological innovation and clinical applications. This conference will showcase the latest breakthroughs in image-guided technology and treatment precision, offering a unique opportunity for global experts to exchange knowledge and drive the future development of particle therapy.

The conference will cover multiple aspects, ranging from research exploration to clinical applications, focusing on the latest advancements in particle therapy for cancer. These will include clinical case studies on various types of cancer such as head and neck cancer, breast cancer, central nervous system tumours, gastrointestinal oncology, genitourinary cancers, non-small cell lung cancer, and paediatric non-central nervous system tumours. The conference will also highlight the integration of advanced imaging technologies, such as computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to track tumour movement. This enables doctors to develop highly precise radiotherapy plans that further enhance the effectiveness of proton therapy while minimising radiation-induced side effects.

Dr. Simon TANG, Chairman of the PTCOG-AO 2025 Organising Committee, stated, "HKSH is honoured to host Hong Kong's first PTCOG-AO Conference, bringing together leading experts in the field of particle therapy from Asia and around the world. This conference serves not only as a platform for exchanging technological and clinical expertise but also as a significant step toward fostering regional collaboration and advancing proton therapy standards. We look forward to enhancing treatment standards in the region through this conference, offering more precise and effective treatment options for cancer patients."

HKSH hopes to leverage this prestigious event to provide a valuable platform for learning and exchange among local and regional medical professionals, fostering advancements in proton therapy technology across the Asia-Pacific region and contributing to improved clinical outcomes in cancer treatment.

About HKSH Medical Group

Officially launched in September 2017, HKSH Medical Group promotes public health and advanced medicine through a multi-faceted, coordinated approach across clinical services, medical education, scientific research and public health education. Members of the Group, including Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, HKSH Healthcare, HKSH Eastern Medical Centre and HKSH Cancer Centre, are dedicated to offering top-quality holistic care to patients.

Established in 1922, Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital is one of the key members of HKSH Medical Group and a leading private hospital in Hong Kong. Living up to its motto of 'Quality in Service, Excellence in Care', the Hospital is committed to serving the public as well as promoting medical education and research.

For more information about HKSH Medical Group, please visit http://www.hksh.com.

About Asia-Oceania Particle Therapy Co-Operative Group

Asia-Oceania Particle Therapy Cooperative Group (PTCOG-AO) was established in 2019 with the primary objective of facilitating the optimal utilization of particle therapy for patients across the Asian-Oceanian region. This objective is pursued through a harmonized collaboration among specialists in particle therapy. PTCOG-AO is dedicated to fostering the establishment and maintenance of common standards in particle therapy, thereby ensuring the provision of high-quality treatment.

For more information about PTCOG-AO Conference, please visit https://www.ptcog-ao2025.hk/.

