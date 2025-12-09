HKSTP Makes Strategic Investment in Singapore Technology Company Vizzio; Forges Innovation Pact to Power Next-Generation AI and Smart City

Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) invests in Vizzio financing round through its HKSTP Corporate Venture Fund (CVF)

Vizzio to establish new office in Hong Kong Science Park

HKSTP and Vizzio to drive next-generation Digital Twin Cities and AI-powered safety

HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), the city's largest innovation and technology ecosystem, and Vizzio Technologies (Vizzio), a Singapore-based global leader in 3D mapping and AI-powered security, today announced a strategic investment and partnership at a signing event held at Hong Kong Science Park. The partnership sees HKSTP investing in Vizzio's financing round through its HKSTP Corporate Venture Fund (CVF) and Vizzio establishing its new office at Hong Kong Science Park focusing on R&D, AI development and marketing.

Mr. Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP (left) and Mr. Jon Lee, CEO of Vizzio (right) officiate the strategic partnership signing at Hong Kong Science Park.

Accelerating Hong Kong's Smart City Vision

The collaboration is designed to accelerate Vizzio's international growth, foster deeper collaboration within the region's innovation ecosystem and reinforce Hong Kong's position as a global innovation and technology powerhouse. It positions Hong Kong at the forefront of smart city innovation, leveraging Vizzio's technology to enhance public safety, urban planning and digital transformation.

Vizzio's world-leading 3D mapping technology delivers up to 15 cm clarity from satellite imagery. Compared to drone-based mapping, Vizzio's AI reduces costs by two-thirds and accelerates project timelines by up to five times. Leveraging this breakthrough, the mapping of Hong Kong's 1,110-square-kilometre area can now be completed in less than five days: a dramatic improvement over the several months required using traditional drone methods.

Mr Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said, "Hong Kong is Vizzio's springboard for AI and smart city innovation. This position grows with INNOPOLE, our new engine at San Tin Technopole. We offer more than capital or space for innovation. We are a deal-making ground. Since 2018, Science Park companies have raised over US$19 billion across more than 440 deals and we have facilitated over 5,500 investment matches. Our CVF leverages private capital at 1:16, de-risking investments and attracting further funding. We are a launchpad to Asia and the world."

Mr Jon Lee, Founder and CEO of Vizzio Technologies, said: "We have engineered the world's first AI-powered 360° agentic security ecosystem: a fully autonomous network where cameras, drones and robotic patrol units operate as intelligent agents, collaborating in real time to perceive, understand and act on the world around them. Our partnership with HKSTP marks a defining inflection point for Vizzio. Our mission has always been clear: to build cities that are safer, smarter and radically more efficient. Hong Kong is the ideal launchpad for this next phase of acceleration. With HKSTP's support, we will scale our platform globally and deliver transformative, measurable impact for enterprises, governments and communities worldwide."

Transforming Urban Intelligence: Vizzio's Breakthrough Mapping and AI-Cameras

Vizzio's Polytron AI cameras represent the next generation of intelligent security, offering fully immersive 360-degree coverage with zero blind spots. These advanced cameras go far beyond traditional monitoring by detecting complex human behaviours, analysing movement trends and identifying hazards such as fire, smoke or flooding in real time. Designed for versatility, Polytron excels in demanding industrial settings, enhancing safety across manufacturing plants, ports and roadways.

What truly sets Polytron apart is its intuitive, voice-driven interface and multilingual capability. Users can simply speak their requirements in any of 40 supported languages, and the AI-powered Video Management System (VMS) instantly understands and adapts, eliminating the need for coding or technical configuration.

This makes advanced analytics accessible to organisations of all sizes, empowering rapid responses to evolving risks and operational needs while ensuring seamless communication across global teams.

These solutions are already being used by some of Singapore's largest enterprises and being deployed rapidly across Asia and the Middle East with Europe and US projects planned for 2026. Notably, Vizzio recently secured a major partnership with Saudi Telecom's IoT division, backed by the Public Investment Fund, to deliver mapping for large-scale infrastructure as well as safety projects across Saudi Arabia.

Click here to know more about Vizzio's autonomous security system.

Click here for the high-resolution photos.

About Vizzio

Vizzio Technologies builds the digital foundations upon which modern cities operate. Combining its large-scale 3D mapping platform with Polytron's AI-driven 360° camera and software, Vizzio delivers a unified layer of spatial intelligence and real-time security analytics to governments and enterprises responsible for critical infrastructure.

At the core of Polytron's vision intelligence ecosystem lies a seamless fusion between Physical AI, Generative AI and AI Coding Agents, all orchestrated through the Polytron 360° Agentic Camera Network. Each Polytron 360° camera acts as a Physical AI node: an edge computing device capable of perceiving its full 720° surroundings, understanding contextual cues and executing actions autonomously in real time. These physical agents continuously collect multimodal spatial data (video, motion, depth and environmental signals) which are then fed into Generative AI pipelines that synthesize synthetic datasets to augment scarce or sensitive training data.

This synthetic data fuels the continuous retraining of object detection, behaviour prediction and anomaly recognition models without reliance on human annotation. Once new models or rules are defined, the AI Coding Agent (Polytron Nano) automatically generates optimized video-analytics code and deploys it over the air to all active POLYTRON 360° units. This creates a self-evolving intelligence loop: cameras perceive, Generative AI enriches, Coding Agents adapt and Physical AI executes resulting in an autonomous, learning and self-improving security network that can see, think and act at the edge without human intervention. Find out more www.vizzio.ai

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 12 unicorns, more than 16,000 research professionals and over 2,400 technology companies from 27 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.

Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.

Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.

Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues to contribute towards establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong. More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

SOURCE Vizzio Technologies