Hong Kong acclaimed artist Leo Wong debuts at Maison&Objet Intérieurs Hong Kong, showcase elegance and beauty of Hong Kong and Asian craftsmanship to the world

The fair is being held from 3 to 6 December 2025 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. As the interior-focused professional edition of the internationally acclaimed Maison&Objet returning to Hong Kong, it is strongly supported by the Creative Culture and Innovation Development Agency of the HKSAR Government (CCIDAHK).

"Peony Pond" art installation – Material poetics between East and West

With "Material poetics between East and West" as its core, Leo Wong's installation "Peony Pond" features twenty ceramic flowers captured at different stages of life, each with its own posture and chromatic depth. These are transformed into a "courtyard of pools and springs" woven from porcelain blooms and light. Set within an architectural installation that echoes a classical Chinese garden, the work stages a dialogue between flowers and space to evoke a contemporary garden scene infused with Eastern lyricism, in response to the traditional Chinese garden ideal of "painting with scenery".

Floral forms have long been central to Leo Wong's artistic practice. From his emblematic peonies to roses and orchids, his subjects draw from the rich symbolism that plants carry in Chinese literature. Working with finely translucent, delicately thin porcelain, he arrests the fleeting moments of a flower's life cycle—from bud, to the cusp of opening, first bloom, and full blossom—to contemplate the arcs of life, the flow of time, and how a historic material might be infused with contemporary philosophical thought.

Each porcelain flower in the "Peony" installation requires more than one hundred hours of labour, as he sculpts every petal and minute detail by hand, allowing time and concentration to settle into each work as a palpable presence.

Artist interview: a vision of Craft Renaissance

Leo Wong remarked in an interview that last year he was invited to Venice to take part in Homo Faber, Europe's leading craft biennial, exhibiting alongside more than 400 master artisans from over 50 countries. The experience gave him a profound appreciation of the fair's core ethos: artisans are driven by lifelong passion and grounded in innate talent, maintaining a heightened sensitivity to the transformations of life, and through distilled, powerful works, translate the intricate layers where aesthetics and technique intertwine into tangible spaces and objects.

As the sole artist representing Hong Kong at the exhibition, he hopes to bring this spirit of "Craft Renaissance" back to Asia, using his work to rekindle public awareness of handcraft traditions and the contemporary value of craftsmanship. Over the past year, Leo Wong has created an art installation for Van Cleef & Arpels at its Hong Kong flagship, and has been commissioned by Starbucks to develop bespoke works for its flagship store at the Hong Kong Palace Museum and by Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok to create signature porcelain floral pieces, further advancing and embodying the unique creative role of contemporary craft within international brands and cultural institutions.

About the artist – Leo Wong

Renowned Hong Kong ceramic artist Leo Wong, with his signature high translucency porcelain to create extraordinarily intricate floral sculptures, pushing both the technical limits and aesthetic expression of ceramic art. By drawing together intangible heritage craft, literature and botany, he captures nature's fleeting moments with a distinctly Eastern poetic sensibility.

Leo Wong's works reveal the aesthetic horizon and intellectual depth of contemporary Asian ceramic sculpture. His pieces are collected by institutions and brands including Hong Kong Palace Museum, The Peninsula Hong Kong, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Chanel. He has held solo exhibitions at French May Arts Festival in Hong Kong, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, and The Peninsula Hong Kong, and has taken part in numerous international exhibitions.

In 2024, he was selected as the sole artist to represent Hong Kong at the Homo Faber European craft biennial in Venice, exhibiting alongside over 400 master artisans from more than 50 countries. Beyond his own practice, Leo Wong founded the Hong Kong International Ceramics Association, through which he is actively engaged in arts education and community outreach.

About Design Factory - "Shifted Mirrors: Fragments of a Dreamed East"

A curated exhibition dedicated to surprise and inspire, "Maison&Objet Design Factory 2025" will artfully display design features, objects and furniture with a focus on sustainability, material innovation and cultural Le Club, proposing proactive solutions for the modern world. At its heart are 4 immersive pavilions, spanning a total of 900 square meters and showcasing over 200 creations from around 80 brands worldwide, curated by global visionaries.

Visitors will first be invited to discover an international panorama of collectible design, a new discipline at the border of design and art, under the curation of Clélie Debehault and Liv Vaisberg, founders of the Collectible shows in Brussels and New York. "Shifted Mirrors: Fragments of a Dreamed East" will present exceptional works from the most innovative designer-artists, carefully chosen from across Europe, Asia and North America, to interact in a setting imagined by Ann Chan, founder of Hong Kong Hero Design studio. This first pavilion will invite you to wander from courtyards to salons, in a dreamed habitat blending Asia and the West.

Event Details :

Maison&Objet Intérieurs Hong Kong 2025

Date: Wednesday 3 to Saturday 6 December 2025

Venue: Hall 3C, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong)

Admission: Free access upon registration. Link

About the Organisers:

Organiser : Maison&Objet, with the support of Tribe 22 and Le Cercle

Maison&Objet (SAFI, a subsidiary of Ateliers d'Art de France and RX France) has been a leader in the international decor, design, and lifestyle community since 1994. Its trademark? Its ability to foster productive international meetings and enhance the visibility of the brands that exhibit at its trade shows and on its digital platform, as well as its singular aptitude for highlighting the trends that will set the hearts of the interior design community racing.

Maison&Objet's mission is to reveal talent, offer opportunities for discussion and inspiration both online and offline, and facilitate business development. With two annual exhibitions and

Paris Design Week in September, Maison&Objet serves as an indispensable barometer for the entire sector.

Lead Sponsor: Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong's positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.

SOURCE Leo Wong Ceramics