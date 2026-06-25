Hong Kong Airlines × Ocean Park Panda Friends Livery Aircraft Receives Comprehensive Upgrade

Themed Cabin Interiors and Limited-Edition Collectibles Make Maiden Flight to Chengdu as Giant Pandas Soar Skyward as Tourism Ambassadors

HONG KONG, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its debut in mid-March this year, the Panda Friends livery aircraft, jointly created by Hong Kong Airlines and Ocean Park, has been warmly embraced by passengers worldwide as Hong Kong's conservation ambassador in the sky, carrying the city's compelling stories and conservation ethos to the world and showcasing the appeal of Hong Kong tourism to global audiences. To further elevate the passenger experience, Hong Kong Airlines yesterday unveiled a brand-new suite of Panda Friends-themed cabin interiors and bespoke collectibles, debuting on board the carrier's flight to Chengdu — the hometown of the giant panda — where the six Hong Kong giant pandas will accompany travellers across the skies in an even more vivid and engaging form.

Hong Kong Airlines and Ocean Park were honoured to welcome a distinguished line-up of guests to the Panda Friends Livery Aircraft Themed Flight Preview, including Miss Rosanna Law, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism; Mr Raistlin Lau, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism; Mr Liu Chun-san, Under Secretary for Transport and Logistics; Ms Vivian Cheung, Chief Executive Officer of the Airport Authority Hong Kong; together with Mr Bruce Wang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hong Kong Airlines; Mr Jeff Sun, President of Hong Kong Airlines; Mr Paulo Pong, Chairman of the Board of Ocean Park Corporation; and Mr Ivan Wong, Chief Executive of Ocean Park Corporation, who jointly witnessed this milestone occasion.

The fuselage design of the Panda Friends livery aircraft creatively incorporates Ocean Park's beloved IP characters, namely An An, Ke Ke, Ying Ying and Le Le, alongside the Hong Kong-born giant panda twins — elder sister Jia Jia and younger brother De De. In the artwork, the six pandas set off from Ocean Park with their passports and cameras in hand, taking on the role of tourism ambassadors as they journey around the world with passengers on board.

Twenty Years Rooted in Hong Kong — Connecting the World, Playing a Pivotal Role

The launch of the Panda Friends livery aircraft marks a particularly meaningful chapter within Hong Kong Airlines' 20th anniversary milestones. From fleet and network expansion to brand identity renewal, Hong Kong Airlines has remained steadfast in its core mission of being "Rooted in Hong Kong, Connecting the World", carrying the city's distinctive charm, cultural heritage and conservation stories to global travellers with every flight. Looking ahead, Hong Kong Airlines will continue to advance with both innovation and local heart, working hand in hand with partners across sectors to make a deeper and more lasting contribution to consolidating Hong Kong's position as an international aviation hub and to advancing the city's tourism and cultural soft power.

SOURCE Hong Kong Airlines