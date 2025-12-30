"Poetic Dance: The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting" -- Hong Kong Airlines × China Oriental Performing Arts Group

An immersive cultural journey takes flight

HONG KONG, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the return of the acclaimed dance drama "Poetic Dance: The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting" to the Grand Theatre of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre from 31 December 2025 to 3 January 2026, Hong Kong Airlines, in collaboration with the China Oriental Performing Arts Group and Elite Fun Entertainment Limited, proudly presents a special themed flight — "The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting — Hong Kong Airlines Invites You to Unfold the Scroll in the Skies."

This unique initiative fuses the elegance of contemporary stage art with an innovative air travel experience, offering passengers the chance to immerse themselves in the beauty of Song Dynasty aesthetics while soaring through the skies — a celebration of Chinese cultural artistry at 30,000 feet.

As a landmark production representing the global reach of Chinese culture, "Poetic Dance: The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting" draws inspiration from the renowned Northern Song dynasty masterpiece "A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains". Through the medium of dance poetry, it brings to life the aesthetic serenity and poetic spirit of the Song era.

Both Hong Kong Airlines and the China Oriental Performing Arts Group share a common vision of promoting and innovating traditional Chinese culture. Through this collaboration, the partners aim to use art as a bridge — allowing classical culture to be reborn above the clouds and transforming each journey into an extension of the stage itself, delivering a poetic experience that transcends time and space to the passengers.

On 29 December 2025, themed flight HX239 departed from Shanghai Hongqiao to Hong Kong. Hong Kong Airlines transformed the cabin of an A330 aircraft into a mobile scroll inspired by "A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains". Centred around vibrant landscapes of verdant mountains and rivers, the design weaves modern artistry into every detail of the inflight experience, creating an immersive cultural journey atmosphere.

Three lead dancers from "Poetic Dance: The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting" boarded as special guests, experiencing Hong Kong Airlines' signature service firsthand and interacting with passengers while distributing exclusive commemorative gifts.

Hong Kong Airlines has specially designed commemorative boarding passes for this themed flight. Our cabin crew members also wore scarves and badges embodying the refined elegance of the Song Dynasty, posing for group photos with the lead performers after the flight to evoke the serene beauty of the verdant green theme. The inflight music and announcements further cultivated a tranquil and graceful onboard ambience through poetic soundscapes.

Hong Kong Airlines remains committed to its brand mission of "Connecting Culture Through Flight", promoting the international appreciation of Chinese culture. Its collaboration with the China Oriental Performing Arts Group and Elite Fun Entertainment Limited represents a deep integration of art and aviation — reinterpreting the beauty of tradition through modern creativity and enabling cultural confidence and artistic warmth to meet in the skies.

Hong Kong Airlines President Mr Jeff Sun said, "We are truly honoured to bring the renowned dance drama 'Poetic Dance: The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting' aboard our flight. Through this collaboration, we hope to allow more travellers to experience the charm of traditional Chinese art and contemporary creativity during their journeys. Hong Kong Airlines will continue to fulfil our mission of connecting culture through flight, promoting Chinese culture on a global stage. We look forward to deepening our future cooperation, jointly developing cultural‑tourism IPs that showcase the power and elegance of Chinese culture to the world.

"We also wish every success for the Hong Kong performances."

