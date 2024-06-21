Hong Kong Airlines Strengthens Flight Attendant Recruitment in Thailand

At its latest flight attendant recruitment event hosted in Bangkok on 15 June, the Company successfully attracted thousands of job seekers eager to embark on a career in the aviation sector. After a thorough screening process, qualified candidates were invited for on-site interviews.

The recruitment event was honoured by the presence of special guest Mr Chaturont CHAIYAKAM, the Consul-General of the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Hong Kong. Mr Chaturont CHAIYAKAM shared insights on the development opportunities in the aviation sector between Hong Kong and Thailand, encouraged the younger generation of Thailand to actively pursue careers in aviation, and expressed his support for Hong Kong Airlines' stepping up its recruitment efforts in Thailand, considering it a great opportunity to strengthen the talent exchange between the two regions.

Ms Sally Lo, General Manager of Onboard Experience at Hong Kong Airlines, stated, "Thai employees are known for their strong ability to adapt to different cultures and work environments. Their proficiency in both Thai and English, coupled with their diligence, discipline, enthusiasm for work, and commitment to providing excellent service, gives them an edge in the international business environment. The over twenty Thai flight attendants we recruited earlier this year are now in the final stage of their training and are performing well. They are expected to graduate by the end of the month and start providing service on all our flights."

With more talents from diverse cultural backgrounds joining the company, Hong Kong Airlines provides them with comprehensive cultural guidance and language course support. The Company has also established an employee assistance programme to help new joiners cope with personal or work-related challenges that they may face during the relocation period. This includes offering counselling services, stress management resources, and guidance to alleviate homesickness, all aimed at helping employees adapt to life in Hong Kong and company culture, ensure sustainable talent retention.

Ms Viola Wong, Director of Human Resources of Hong Kong Airlines, shared insights on the company's corporate culture at the event. She stated, "The employee turnover rate is currently relatively stable. To further retain and motivate our employees, we launched various incentive schemes, communication channels and staff caring activities. We anticipate a net increase of 500 employees this year and will continue to allocate resources in various aspects of talent training and employee activities to retain our valuable employees "

In addition to organising recruitment events, the Company continues to recruit as needed and accepts job applications through its official website from time to time to encourage those passionate about aviation to join the company.

