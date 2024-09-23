Hong Kong ASEAN Foundation Joins Hands with the Local Community to Celebrate Films and Cultural Diversity from 10 ASEAN Nations

ASEAN Film Festival 2024 introduces over 20 free film screenings and 9 sharing sessions, receiving an enthusiastic response with over 3,500 tickets being redeemed

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASEAN Film Festival (AFF) 2024, organised by the Hong Kong ASEAN Foundation (HKAF), commenced earlier this month, introducing films from all 10 ASEAN countries to Hong Kong for the first time in a single festival, that runs till 28 September. With the Hong Kong Government's active engagement with various ASEAN countries to foster connections and open up new opportunities, AFF aims to enhance cultural connectivity under the Belt and Road Initiative. The response to the festival from students and the public has been overwhelmingly positive, with over 3,500 tickets redeemed for all screening and sharing sessions. The festival hosted a celebration cocktail reception last Friday (20 September), where representatives from the government and affiliated organisations, Consulates-General of the 10 ASEAN countries, partners and supporting organisations gathered with film industry professionals to celebrate the cinematic diversity of ASEAN.

The ASEAN Film Festival 2024 celebration cocktail was graced by the Consuls-General or representatives from 10 ASEAN countries, who provided invaluable support in enhancing the Festival's content and engagement. The Honourable Michael Wong Wai-lun, GBS, JP, Acting Financial Secretary of the Government of HKSAR (middle), Mrs Ainatol Zahayu Mohammad, Dean of the ASEAN Consuls-General and Consul-General of Brunei Darussalam in Hong Kong (sixth from left), The Honourable Bernard Charnwut Chan, GBM, GBS, JP, HK-ASEAN Foundation Advisory Council Member (fifth from left) and Mr Daryl Ng Win-kong, SBS, JP, Chairman of Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation (sixth from right), stand alongside the Consuls-General or representatives of Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The reception was attended by distinguished guests, including The Honourable Michael Wong Wai-lun, GBS, JP, Acting Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Mrs Ainatol Zahayu Mohammad, Dean of the ASEAN Consuls-General and Consul-General of Brunei Darussalam in Hong Kong, Mr Nicholas Ho Lik-chi, Commissioner for Belt & Road, the Government of HKSAR, The Honourable Bernard Charnwut Chan, GBM, GBS, JP, HK-ASEAN Foundation Advisory Council Member, Mr Daryl Ng Win-kong, SBS, JP, Chairman of Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation, and the Consuls-General or representatives of Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, along with representatives from co-presenters, venue partners and supporting organisations of AFF 2024.

"Hong Kong, as a place where the East meets the West, and as the super connector between Mainland China and the rest of the world, is proud to be associated with ASEAN films," said The Honourable Michael Wong Wai-lun, GBS, JP, Acting Financial Secretary of the Government of HKSAR. "I must pay tribute to all ASEAN filmmakers for their dedication of time, creativity and passion which have resulted in the excellent collection of movies featured in the Festival. I believe that their skills, passion and commitment to storytelling will inspire others, in ASEAN and in Hong Kong, to follow their footsteps; and their wonderful efforts and generosity in sharing will allow us to see in the future another generation of filmmakers who will continue to carry the torch."

"ASEAN boasts a rich tapestry of diverse cultures, stories and artistic expressions making it a vibrant region in its own right. Meanwhile, Hong Kong remains a pivotal international hub that bridges ASEAN countries and China. Beyond trade and commerce, it is crucial to foster stronger cross-regional relationships among ASEAN countries, Hong Kong and mainland China by promoting cultural exchanges, shared values and collaborative initiatives." said Mrs Ainatol Zahayu Mohammad, Dean of the ASEAN Consuls-General and Consul-General of Brunei Darussalam in Hong Kong. "The ASEAN Film Festival marks a pivotal milestone in our ongoing cultural collaboration, highlighting the importance of both cultural exchange and co-creation. By harnessing the power of film as a universal language, the Film Festival transcends borders and fosters connections among us all, as viewers are invited to immerse themselves in the stories and perspectives of their ASEAN neighbours, thus creating an environment of understanding and appreciation."

"The bond between people is at the very heart of the Belt and Road Initiative. Film possesses a remarkable power to unite us, to foster respect and understanding, and ultimately, to touch our souls. The ASEAN Film Festival stands as a vibrant testament to our cultural connectivity and diversity. I want to congratulate the Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation for yet another successful edition of the Belt and Road series of events. Together, we are not just celebrating film; we are celebrating the ties that connect us all." said Mr Nicholas Ho Lik-chi, Commissioner for Belt & Road, the Government of HKSAR.

"Hong Kong is known for its diverse art and cultural landscape, offering a wide range of art events and festivals for visitors and tourists to enjoy. The increasing presence of both local and international events on the city's art and culture calendar amplifies the vibrancy and cultural richness of Hong Kong," said The Honourable Bernard Charnwut Chan, GBM, GBS, JP, HK-ASEAN Foundation Advisory Council Member. "The ASEAN Film Festival successfully showcases Southeast Asia's vibrant and diverse cultures and artistic expressions, offering opportunities for the youth to explore ASEAN countries' culture through different genres of films. We appreciate the Consulates-General of ASEAN countries in Hong Kong, our valued partners and all the parties and organisations involved for their invaluable contribution. It is gratifying to see our shared vision of strengthening Hong Kong – ASEAN relations coming to fruition."

Showcasing ASEAN's cinematic prowess to deepen cultural exchange

Films from ASEAN countries have been gaining popularity in Asia and international markets, with many films, filmmakers and artists from the region receiving prestigious recognition for their work. AFF 2024 features a diverse lineup of over 20 films and 9 sharing sessions with ASEAN filmmakers. Local film industry professionals such as Oliver Chan, director of 'Still Human', and Eric Tsang, director of 'Hong Kong Family', as well as university students from both local and ASEAN countries, were invited to participate in dialogues spanning regions, cultures, and generations. During these sessions, participants showed a keen interest in understanding the idea cultivation process, varied cultural backgrounds, and perceptions of Hong Kong from ASEAN filmmakers. Meanwhile, many of the ASEAN filmmakers expressed their excitement about visiting Hong Kong and mainland China and their eagerness to collaborate across regions to infuse the film industry with fresh ideas and energy.

AFF is a collaborative endeavour involving HKAF, the Consulates-General of ASEAN countries in Hong Kong, and other esteemed partners, including the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, M+, Asia Society Hong Kong Center, Belt and Road office, Financial Services Development Council, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Invest Hong Kong, Our Hong Kong Foundation, and all the chambers and associations. For more information about the festival, please visit the AFF 2024 website: https://aseanfilmfest.org/.

