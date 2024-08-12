Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation charity walk "Pink Walk 2024" - "Walk for Breast Cancer, Together We Can"

20 October at The Peak

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation (HKBCF), is delighted to announce that its annual signature fundraising event "Pink Walk 2024" will take place on 20 October 2024 (Sunday) at The Peak, Hong Kong Island. Themed "Walk for Breast Cancer, Together We Can", this meaningful event aims to raise public awareness of breast cancer threats in Hong Kong while raising funds to support the HKBCF's missions of promoting breast health through education and breast screening, providing support to breast cancer patients on their road to recovery, as well as research and advocacy work. The HKBCF calls on all walks of life to maintain regular exercise to safeguard our health.

Dr. Eliza FOK, Chairman of HKBCF, said, "Breast Cancer Awareness Month, held each year in October, is designated to raise public awareness about the threat of breast cancer. The HKBCF has been holding the 'Pink Walk' which is the key event of this month. The funds raised can help the HKBCF provide breast screening services and support services to breast cancer patients, survivors, and their caregivers. We advocate the HKSAR Government implement population-wide breast cancer screening for early breast cancer detection. May I invite everyone to join the HKBCF good course by participating in the 'Pink Walk 2024' with your family and friends, and spend a healthy and meaningful Sunday together."

Dr. Polly CHEUNG, Founder of HKBCF, said, "On average, about 15 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every day. Over the past decade, the number of new breast cancer cases increased by over 60%, which poses a challenge to women's health in Hong Kong. The "Pink Walk" not only helps breast cancer patients and promotes breast health messages, it also encourages everyone to establish regular exercise habit to eliminate one high-risk factor for breast cancer. Let us gather at The Peak in this Pink October and "Walk for Breast Cancer, Together We Can"!

"Pink Walk" is set to take place on 20 October 2024 from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm at The Peak. The 3.5km route, from The Peak Road Garden to The Peak Tower, is suitable for all levels and ages to participate. To support Pink October, the HKBCF encourages participants to dress in pink to spread the breath health message. Walkers get to enjoy the incredible views of Hong Kong's skyline along the trail, which takes about 1 hour to 1.5 hours to complete. "Pink Walk 2024" is now open for registration. Successful registrants will receive a goodie bag, on a first-come-first-served basis, on the day. Stock is limited, so please register early. For registration, please visit the event website: https://pinkwalk.hk/

The "Pink Walk 2024" presents a range of fabulous awards and prizes for all participants. Upon enrolling and donating, participants will be eligible to compete for the "Top Fundraiser Award", "Highest Participation Award" for Teams, and "Best-dressed PINK Award" with fantastic prizes up for grabs. All award results will be announced on-site on the day of the event. The awards are as follows:

Top Fundraiser Award Individual

(Champion, 1st Runner Up, and 2nd Runner Up) Small Team

(Champion, 1st Runner Up, and 2nd Runner Up) Organisation/Large Team

(Champion, 1st Runner Up, and 2nd Runner Up) Highest Participation Award Team Organisation Best-dressed Pink Award Individual Group Kid Pet

About Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation

The Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation was set up on 8 March 2005, as a non-profit charitable organisation dedicated to mitigating the threat of breast cancer to the local community through education, patient support and research & advocacy. Its mission is to promote breast health awareness, support breast cancer patients on their road to recovery, and advocate breast health education and cancer care in Hong Kong.

