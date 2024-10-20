Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation "Pink Walk 2024" Charity Walk Concluded Successfully

Nearly 2,000 Pink Walkers gathered at The Peak Walk for Breast Health, Together We Can

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The signature annual charity walk, "Pink Walk 2024", organised by Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation (HKBCF), was successfully held today at The Peak, Hong Kong Island. Nearly 2,000 Pink Walkers joined and walked for breast health, aiming to raise public awareness of breast cancer threats in Hong Kong while raising funds to support the HKBCF's mission of promoting breast health through education and breast screening, providing support to breast cancer patients on their road to recovery, as well as research and advocacy work.

Dr. Ching Wai-kuen, Hospital Authority Director (Strategy & Planning), said that breast cancer is the leading cancer among women in Hong Kong, with over 5,500 new cases reported in 2021 - a 63% increase compared to 2011. This highlights the need for ongoing attention to the health threats posed by breast cancer. Dr. Ching acknowledged the dedication of the HKBCF in supporting breast cancer patients, advancing breast cancer research, and promoting breast health. The HKBCF has established the Breast Health Centre to provide education and screening services, offering free breast check-ups and diagnoses for women in financial difficulty. Dr. Ching said, "The HKBCF is a valuable partner of the Hospital Authority, providing not only support and encouragement for patients but also bridging the gap between the Hospital Authority and the public in need."

Dr. Eliza Fok, Chairman of the HKBCF, said, "In this Pink October, the HKBCF is delighted to have over 20 organisations join hands to combat breast cancer by launching a series of charity fundraising activities in support of our work." Dr. Fok expressed gratitude to all sponsors, supporting organisations, media partners, volunteers, Pink Walkers, and HKBCF Ambassadors for making "Pink Walk 2024" a success. The funds raised will inject new energy into the HKBCF, and she looks forward to continue working with everyone to support breast cancer patients, survivors, and their families.

Dr. Fok also welcomed the Chief Executive's 2024 Policy Address released recently and supports the Government's plan to advance primary healthcare development in the report. This includes the formulation of risk-based screening programmes for prevalent cancers on a gradual basis, such as breast cancer screening. She is pleased to see the Government taking this new step.

Dr. Fok reminded everyone that an average of 15 women are newly diagnosed with breast cancer every day in Hong Kong, emphasizing that early detection saves lives. She urged women to undergo regular breast screenings and believes that implementing universal breast screening would effectively reduce the incidence of new breast cancer diagnoses and decrease mortality rates.

Pink Walkers Shine in Splashes of Pink

Similar to past years, the Best Dressed Pink Awards provides contestants a platform to try their best to outshine other Pink Walkers. The Best Dressed Pink Awards will be given to individuals, teams, pets, and kids who attended the walkathon with the most eye-catching outfit. The HKBCF had presented prizes to the top individual, team and school fundraisers so as to express our appreciation for their dedicated support.

List of Awardees:

Individual Top Fundraiser Award - Champion Dr. Eliza Fok Individual Top Fundraiser Award - 1st Runner-up Mrs. April Chan Individual Top Fundraiser Award - 2nd Runner-up Mrs. Margaret Chan-Thorp Top Fundraiser Award (Small Team) – Champion HKSH Medical Group Top Fundraiser Award (Small Team) – 1st Runner-up Dr. Polly Cheung's Clinic Top Fundraiser Award (Small Team) – 2nd Runner-up Association of Women Accountants Hong Kong Top Fundraiser Awards (Organisation/Large Team) - Champion Let's Pink Top Fundraiser Awards (Organisation/Large Team) - 1st Runner-up Think Pink Top Fundraiser Awards (Organisation/Large Team) - 2nd Runner-up Joyce Lee's team Highest Participation Award Watson Water

