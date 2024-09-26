Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association Launched "Hong Kong Pavilion" in "Tokyo Game Show 2024"

Selected Local Game Start-ups of HK Game Enhancement and Promotion Scheme Showcase Hong Kong's Creativity and Innovation in Gaming

HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by The Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and primarily sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), as the lead sponsor, the "Hong Kong Game Enhancement and Promotion Scheme" (GEPS) set up the Hong Kong Pavilion again at the renowned Tokyo Game Show 2024 to be held on 26th to 29th October 2024 to facilitate 12 selected local game start-ups to showcase Hong Kong's diverse original games and innovative technologies to global industry peers and gaming enthusiasts. The selected start-ups will present their latest dedicated games supported by GEPS, seizing opportunities for collaboration with international stakeholders and expanding business opportunities.

The annual Tokyo Game Show kicked off today for a four-day event at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. As one of the largest gaming events in Asia, the Tokyo Game Show brings together top game developers, industry professionals, and gaming enthusiasts from around the world to explore the latest and most exciting game releases and innovative technologies. To mark the occasion, Mrs. Lowell Cho, Assistant Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, Miss Winsome Au, JP, The Principal Hong Kong Economic and Trade Representative (Tokyo), Mr. Benjamin Yau, Director of Japan of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Mr. Philip Lau, Chairman of Hong Kong Game Developer Alliance were invited to Tokyo to officiate the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the "Hong Kong Pavilion" with Mr. Gabriel Pang, Chairman, HKDEA.

The Tokyo Game Show 2024 - Hong Kong Pavilion occupied a floor space of about 100 square meters and exhibit 12 of the latest Hong Kong-made original games. Genres include role-playing, 2D action, rotation control mobile rhythm game, casual game, puzzle adventure, shooter game, and others.

Selected Local Game Start-ups Participating in the 4th GEPS

Company Name Name of the Dedicate Game Type of Game Daytech HK Limited 9Cat Saga Shooting Game FEELING GAME COMPANY LIMITED Nice To MEAT You Adventure Game Finifugu Games Limited Animal Express Casual Simulation Game FUN EASY GAMES LIMITED Combo Koala – Battle Checkers Puzzle Game Gianthouse Limited Soul Magic Role Playing LEAP STUDIO LIMITED Realm of Ink Roguelite Action Game ML INTERACTIVE LIMITED Winning Derby 勝利の少女: 御駖少女培育模擬遊戲 Simulation Game Realm of Alters Limited Sector-IX Role Playing Sportopia FEC Limited Quest Arena MR Interactive Gaming Space Why Not Have Fun Studio Limited Princess Fighter Simulator Roblox Simulation Game World City Investments limited Idle Foxy Agents Role Playing Xanadoo Limited MATR1X FIRE Shooting Game

For the information on the 4th GEPS and the 12 selected local game start-ups, please visit the project website at https://www.geps.hk

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

