Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association Launched "Hong Kong Pavilion" in "Tokyo Game Show 2024"

News provided by

Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association

26 Sep, 2024, 21:18 CST

Selected Local Game Start-ups of HK Game Enhancement and Promotion Scheme Showcase Hong Kong's Creativity and Innovation in Gaming

HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by The Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and primarily sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), as the lead sponsor, the "Hong Kong Game Enhancement and Promotion Scheme" (GEPS) set up the Hong Kong Pavilion again at the renowned Tokyo Game Show 2024 to be held on 26th to 29th October 2024 to facilitate 12 selected local game start-ups to showcase Hong Kong's diverse original games and innovative technologies to global industry peers and gaming enthusiasts. The selected start-ups will present their latest dedicated games supported by GEPS, seizing opportunities for collaboration with international stakeholders and expanding business opportunities.

The annual Tokyo Game Show kicked off today for a four-day event at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. As one of the largest gaming events in Asia, the Tokyo Game Show brings together top game developers, industry professionals, and gaming enthusiasts from around the world to explore the latest and most exciting game releases and innovative technologies. To mark the occasion, Mrs. Lowell Cho, Assistant Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, Miss Winsome Au, JP, The Principal Hong Kong Economic and Trade Representative (Tokyo), Mr. Benjamin Yau, Director of Japan of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Mr. Philip Lau, Chairman of Hong Kong Game Developer Alliance were invited to Tokyo to officiate the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the "Hong Kong Pavilion" with Mr. Gabriel Pang, Chairman, HKDEA.

The Tokyo Game Show 2024 - Hong Kong Pavilion occupied a floor space of about 100 square meters and exhibit 12 of the latest Hong Kong-made original games. Genres include role-playing, 2D action, rotation control mobile rhythm game, casual game, puzzle adventure, shooter game, and others.

Selected Local Game Start-ups Participating in the 4th GEPS

Company Name

Name of the Dedicate Game

Type of Game

Daytech HK Limited

9Cat Saga

Shooting Game

FEELING GAME COMPANY LIMITED

Nice To MEAT You

Adventure Game

Finifugu Games Limited

Animal Express

Casual Simulation Game

FUN EASY GAMES LIMITED

Combo Koala – Battle Checkers

Puzzle Game

Gianthouse Limited

Soul Magic

Role Playing

LEAP STUDIO LIMITED

Realm of Ink

Roguelite Action Game

ML INTERACTIVE LIMITED

Winning Derby 勝利の少女: 御駖少女培育模擬遊戲

Simulation Game

Realm of Alters Limited

Sector-IX

Role Playing

Sportopia FEC Limited

Quest Arena

MR Interactive Gaming Space

Why Not Have Fun Studio Limited

Princess Fighter Simulator

Roblox Simulation Game

World City Investments limited

Idle Foxy Agents

Role Playing

Xanadoo Limited

MATR1X FIRE

Shooting Game

For the information on the 4th GEPS and the 12 selected local game start-ups, please visit the project website at https://www.geps.hk

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

SOURCE Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association

Also from this source

HKDEA's "Future Animation - AI-Assisted Animation Production Pilot Scheme" Presents original animations at Annecy International Animation Film Festival and MIFA

HKDEA's "Future Animation - AI-Assisted Animation Production Pilot Scheme" Presents original animations at Annecy International Animation Film Festival and MIFA

Organised by the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and sponsored by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of Hong Kong...

Awards Presentation Ceremony of the "25th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards - Hong Kong" Recognition Event for HK's Local Champions & ASIA Awards' Winners

Co-organized by The Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc, "DigiCon6 ASIA Awards" is a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics