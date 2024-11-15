Hong Kong Fashion Fest is set to debut

Showcasing the city's role as a global fashion hub

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural "Hong Kong Fashion Fest" is set to promote Hong Kong into a vibrant showcase of global fashion, cultural exchange, and creativity. Presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Hong Kong Fashion Fest will run from 20 November to 4 December 2024, featuring a curated programme of fashion-forward events which celebrate Hong Kong's unique role as the East-Meets-West centre for international cultural exchange. The Hong Kong Fashion Fest is anticipated to attract over 150 000 participants from the fashion design industries, business leaders, fashion enthusiasts, members of public and travellers from more than 15 countries or regions, setting a new standard for fashion festivals in the region.

The Hong Kong Fashion Fest is structured around six dynamic pillars:

1. Celebrating the diverse curation of fashion

The Hong Kong Fashion Fest boasts an exciting line-up of tailored programmes featuring international, local, and emerging designers. It showcases innovative designs, latest trending themes, and diverse cultural influences that shape the future of fashion.

2. Fortifying Hong Kong's positioning as a hub for thought leadership in the fashion industry

Hong Kong is poised to reinforce its position as a thought leader in the fashion and luxury industry, with Hong Kong Fashion Fest fostering innovation, creativity, and collaboration among industry players.

3. An innovative marketing platform that nurtures creative talents

As a strategic platform, the Hong Kong Fashion Fest offers emerging designers opportunities to gain visibility and connect with industry players and direct consumers via a wide range of event formats. These activities deepen the engagement between the emerging talents and fuelling fashion industry growth.

4. Embrace Hong Kong culture and heritage

The Hong Kong Fashion Fest is a vibrant platform to showcase the incredible culture and rich heritage that foster the development of Hong Kong's fashion industry while uniting local, regional, and international creative professionals.

5. Hong Kong – where fashion finds its perfect host

Hong Kong is a strategic hub for fashion brands, and for international events in Asia. The Hong Kong Fashion Fest will take fashion industry professionals from across the region and beyond to experience Hong Kong's rich cultural influences. From the historic textile district of Sham Shui Po to the iconic fashion and cultural landmarks in Central, participants will immerse in the city's vibrant and diverse fashion scene, complete with music and entertainment, as well as renowned brands.

6. A star-studded event with celebrities and global icons in fashion

The Hong Kong Fashion Fest is a star-studded event featuring celebrities and global icons from the fashion world, showcasing the dynamic intersection of music, entertainment, and fashion. This exciting confluence brings together talents from the respective fields to inspire and elevate the industry.

With a unique blend of the East and the West, the Hong Kong Fashion Fest features a full range of programmes to foster cultural exchange, reinforcing Hong Kong as a global fashion hub.

-END-

About Hong Kong Fashion Fest

Announced by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive in the 2023 Policy Address, "Hong Kong Fashion Design Week" will be organised annually starting from 2024 to consolidate various fashion design events for promoting Hong Kong's fashion and textile design brands as well as reaffirming Hong Kong's position as a prime destination for hosting major cultural and creative events. The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau has actively engaged stakeholders to realise the idea, injecting new elements to create synergy for different fashion design activities.

Hong Kong Fashion Design Week is branded as "Hong Kong Fashion Fest". The core programmes of the inaugural Hong Kong Fashion Fest will be held between 20 November and 4 December 2024 at various cultural landmarks and iconic design and fashion locations in Hong Kong, presenting a full agenda of different fashion design happenings. The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is committed to developing the brand-new flagship Hong Kong Fashion Fest into an annual signature event series to brand Hong Kong as a fashion design hub in Asia.

Website: www.hongkongfashionfest.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hkfashionfest

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hkfashionfest

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hkfashionfest

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries.

Disclaimer: Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

SOURCE Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)