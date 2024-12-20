Debut Hong Kong Fashion Fest wraps up in style

Reinforcing Hong Kong's vital role in the global fashion scene

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural "Hong Kong Fashion Fest" concluded on 4 December 2024 with resounding success, attracting about 160 000 attendees from 25 countries or regions, and over 4.6 million views of videos on social media during its vibrant celebration. This groundbreaking edition featured a dynamic lineup of fashion shows, exhibitions, conferences, and networking events, attracting local and international fashion designers to showcase their works on a global stage in Hong Kong, at the same time it provided a unique platform for industry leaders, creative talents, media, and representatives from fashion associations worldwide to connect and collaborate. Highlighting Hong Kong's rich and diverse fashion culture, Hong Kong Fashion Fest reinforced Hong Kong's role as a strategic gateway to Asia and stitched its position as Asia's premier fashion design hub.

The Hong Kong Fashion Fest is a key initiative announced by the Chief Executive in the 2023 Policy Address—"Hong Kong Fashion Design Week". Organised under this branding by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and sponsored by the Creative Industries Development Agency of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the event featured a wide array of programs hosted by six key partner organisations: Hong Kong Design Institute, Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association, Clothing Industry Training Authority, PMQ, Hong Kong Fashion Council, and Hong Kong Design Centre. The programs showcased the creative fusion of East and West, old and new by Hong Kong's fashion and design industries, also promoted the city as a prime destination for cultural and creative business events.

The Hong Kong Fashion Fest kicked off on 20 November 2024, at Sham Shui Po's new design landmark, DX Design Hub, with the event "The Fashion Union – A Platform to Celebrate the Beauty of Workwear". Traditionally created to meet the needs of various industries and professions, workwear has evolved to incorporate fashion elements, showcasing a unique blend of functionality and style. Through interactive activities such as workshops and markets, the event provided young designers and the public an in-depth exploration of the practicality and fashion appeal of workwear. Douglas Dunn, the curator of the Fashion Union exhibition remarked, "I hope to inspire more fashion designers of the new generation to fully explore the possibilities of vintage culture."

On 25 November, "VIRTUOSE: The Artistry of Couture" fashion show took place against the stunning backdrop of Hong Kong's skyline at The Henderson, showcasing the masterful creations of four renowned international designers: Charles de Vilmorin, Mohamed Benchellal, Cheney Chen and Kay Kwok. Kevin Yeung, the Chairman of the Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association, remarked, "This collaboration has far-reaching significance. We are honoured to have invited these four exceptional designers to participate. This event paves the way for more possibilities in future collaborations between Hong Kong and Paris as well as international fashion communities alike." Kay Kwok, one of the designers featured in the show, revealed, "It has been a wonderful experience to present my work in such a perfect setting, with the stunning harbour view as the backdrop. I believe that extreme beauty is bred from an unrelenting pursuit of dreams and breaking boundaries."

On 26 November, Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2024 was held at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, spotlighting sustainable fashion business models. This year, Italy served as the partner country for the summit, showcasing influential designers and brands. The fashion shows featured renowned designers such as Natacha Van from the ASEAN and Gilberto Calzolari from the Eurasian region. Their creative presentations drew widespread attention from the international market, highlighting the innovative concepts of sustainable design and its significance in the fashion industry. Richard Cheng, Chairman of Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2024 and the Clothing Industry Training Authority, said, "As sustainable development has increasingly become a global focus, sustainable fashion has gradually become a major trend in the fashion industry and a key issue in Hong Kong's political and business circles in recent years."

In addition, "A Journey of Rediscovery - 30 Years of Shanghai Tang" exhibition was held at PMQ, one of the creative hubs in Hong Kong, displaying over hundreds of the brand's rare objects and archival treasures with exceptional savoir-faire. By leveraging cutting-edge art tech, an immersive poetic escapade experience incorporating the brand aesthetic essence has been created to take visitors to unique exploration and appreciation of Chinese auspicious culture and aesthetics.

Events on 28 November were packed with highlights. Among them was the "Asia Fashion Leaders Roundtable Luncheon", where industry leaders delved into Hong Kong's vibrant fashion scene and its pivotal role as a global fashion hub. In addition, "Motifx – Where Tradition Meets Ingenuity" exhibition at K11 Musea is offering a profound showcase of traditional motifs in sophisticated spaces and daily applications. A fresh interpretation of traditional aesthetics fused with modern design through creations by young designers is also displayed. Dr. Elita Lam, Project Leader and Vice Principal of the Hong Kong Design Institute & Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Lee Wai Lee), remarked, "Motifx facilitates greater engagement and understanding of traditional Chinese culture among the younger generation through innovative approaches, this initiative exemplifies not only respect for traditional culture but also a commitment to the future."

In the evening, the "VOGUE Loves Hong Kong Celebration" took centre stage at the West Kowloon Cultural District. Guests gathered under the iconic Hong Kong skyline to enjoy a grand feast of fashion and culture combining music and art highlighting Hong Kong's vibrant and diverse cultural landscape.

Hong Kong Fashion Fest concluded with "Fashion Asia - Fashion Challenges Forum" and "Fashion Asia - 10 Asian Designers To Watch" exhibition. Satoshi Kuwata, winner of 10 Asian Designers To Watch 2024 and Founder and Creative Director of SETCHU, remarked, "Being shortlisted for Fashion Asia's '10 Designers to Watch' is an incredible honour. It recognises not only the work we've done at Setchu but also the unique perspective we bring to fashion by blending Eastern and Western influences. It's deeply meaningful to be acknowledged by an event that highlights and celebrates Asian talent on a global stage." In a refreshed format, the event explored the challenges and future directions of the fashion industry while celebrating the diversity and innovation of Asian design talent.

The Hong Kong Fashion Fest brought together a dazzling array of fashion elites from around the globe. On the design front, the event featured celebrated talents such as Charles de Vilmorin, Mohamed Benchellal, Cheney Chan, Kay Kwok, Vivienne Tam, Walter Ma, Spy Henry Lau, Lu Lu Cheung, Barney Cheng and Robert Wun, star-studded attendees included popular Korean celebrity Wi Ha Joon, 2NE1 member and K-pop icon CL, Emily in Paris lead actor Lucien Laviscount, Olympic skier and model Eileen Gu, Karen Mok, Angelababy, models Coco Rocha, Jourdan Dunn, Koki, Qiqi, Janet Ma, Kathy Chow, Amanda Strang, Galie Lok and Eunis Chan, to name but just a few. Their enthusiastic participation further highlighted Hong Kong's immense potential and cultural allure as Asia's fashion design capital.

The debut Hong Kong Fashion Fest has fully demonstrated Hong Kong's potential and strength as Asia's fashion design hub. Its smooth organisation lays the groundwork for this event to be developed into an annual flagship event series. We extend our immense gratitude to the local fashion and textile industry, educational institutions, and organisations for their invaluable support in planning and promoting this inaugural event. We look forward to building on this success, with continued participation and support from stakeholders and the public, with collective efforts we are to advance Hong Kong's position as Asia's creative capital, which align with Hong Kong's development into an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.

About Hong Kong Fashion Fest

Announced by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive in the 2023 Policy Address, "Hong Kong Fashion Design Week" will be organised annually starting from 2024 to consolidate various fashion design events for promoting Hong Kong's fashion and textile design brands as well as reaffirming Hong Kong's position as a prime destination for hosting major cultural and creative events. The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau has actively engaged stakeholders to realise the idea, injecting new elements to create synergy for different fashion design activities. Hong Kong Fashion Design Week is branded as "Hong Kong Fashion Fest". The core programmes of the inaugural Hong Kong Fashion Fest were held between 20 November and 4 December 2024 at various cultural landmarks and iconic design and fashion locations in Hong Kong, presenting a full agenda of different fashion design happenings. The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is committed to developing the brand-new flagship Hong Kong Fashion Fest into an annual signature event series to brand Hong Kong as a fashion design hub in Asia.

Website: http://www.hongkongfashionfest.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hkfashionfest

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/hkfashionfest

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/@hkfashionfest

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide onestop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries.

Disclaimer: Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

Download photos and information here.

SOURCE Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)