Hong Kong FinTech Week 2024: See How Novo AI is Transforming Insurance

Novo AI is thrilled to be a featured guest at the 2024 Hong Kong FinTech Week! As an invited panel speaker and participant in the Global Fast Track programme, they will be sharing industry insights and hosting attendees at their booth, showcasing the latest solutions for the insurance sector.

Visit Novo AI's Booth

Panel Discussion Agenda

Novo AI is tackling the biggest challenges faced by the Asian insurance industry today—leakage, overcharges, and inflated premiums—issues that create inefficiencies and unhappy customers. How can technology help address these problems without adding huge costs to your business? Novo AI has the answers.

Stop by their booth to learn about how they can prevent fraud and operational abuse on a large scale. Be sure to sign up and schedule your meetings in advance through Brella to make the most of your visit.

Dates: October 28th to 29th

Location: East Hall > Wealth Tech & Invest Tech/InsurTech Forum > Booth No. RD05

Global Fast Track Sharing Session

At the Global Fast Track programme, Novo AI's CEO, an ex-Google engineer from Silicon Valley, will present a comprehensive overview of the current state of the insurance industry in Asia. This session will showcase how generative AI is transforming operations, enhancing efficiency, and improving combined ratios—all with minimal integration required.

It's no longer about automating customer service, but fundamentally reshaping the way insurance companies operate, with ripple effects throughout the industry.

Date: October 28th, 4:15pm to 4:45PM

Location: Hall 1 > WealthTechStage

Panel Discussion: Insights from Industry Leaders

Novo AI will join an exclusive panel alongside the CEO of Blue Insurance and the Group Chief Customer and Marketing Officer of Prudential to explore the real-world challenges facing the Asian insurance sector and how AI is delivering practical solutions. This discussion goes beyond just technical insights—expect real-life feedback and perspectives from C-suite users who are at the forefront of this innovation.

Date: October 29th, 4:15pm to 4:45pm

Location: East Hall > Wealth Tech & Invest Tech/InsurTech Forum

Key Dates to Remember

Main Conference: October 28th - 29th at Hong Kong Asia World-Expo

Satellite & Partner Events: October 30th - November 1st, across Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and other international locations



