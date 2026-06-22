Hong Kong Green Shop Alliance Award 2026: Call for Submissions from Malls, Retailers and F&B Merchants in Hong Kong, Showcase Outstanding Sustainability Achievements

HONG KONG, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Green Shop Alliance Award 2026 (HKGSA Award 2026), organised by the Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC) and funded by the Construction Industry Council (CIC), is now calling for submissions. Shopping malls, retailers and F&B merchants in Hong Kong are invited to apply by submitting green showcases or collaborative projects that demonstrate their sustainability achievements.

Now in its sixth edition, the HKGSA Award 2026 is built upon the themes of the HKGSA capacity building workshops held in 2025, aimed at recognising industry advancements in energy management, waste management, carbon management, and ESG practices. Entries will compete across three major categories, including the "Green Mall of the Year", the "Green Shop of the Year" and the "Collaborative Project of the Year". In addition, to encourage the industry to continuously elevate sustainability standards, alongside the existing "New Alliance Member" and "Excellent Green Product Advocator", three new awards are specially introduced this year, namely "Special Recognition", "Active Participation Award" and "Most Engaged Green Mall / Shop Practitioner".

The HKGSA Award provides an excellent platform to showcase the contributions of malls and shops in driving a greener shopping environment while encouraging mutual learning among industry practitioners. Top awardees will gain various exposure opportunities to promote their green initiatives and sustainable achievements to the public through a wide range of promotional channels.

Submission Details

Online Submission : https://hkgsa.hkgbc.org.hk/textdisplay.php?serial=91&lang=en

: https://hkgsa.hkgbc.org.hk/textdisplay.php?serial=91&lang=en Submission Deadline: 31 July 2026 (Friday)

Eligibility: All entrants are required to submit green showcases or collaborative projects implemented in their malls or shops between 1 August 2024 and 30 June 2026.

Grand Award Categories

Grand Award Details Green Mall of the Year To recognise malls and shops that have demonstrated exceptional leadership efforts in driving sustainability. Green Shop of the Year Collaborative Project of the Year To recognise unique and innovative collaborative projects that drive sustainability improvements through engagement with various stakeholders.

Other Awards Granted by the Organiser

Award Category Details New Alliance Member To recognise new members who have joined the HKGSA during 2025-2026. Excellent Green Product Advocator To recognise members' efforts in green procurement through the adoption of certified green and low-carbon materials from CIC Green Product Certification.

New Awards

New Award Details Special Recognition To honour malls or shops with outstanding performance in respective key areas (including energy management, waste management, carbon management and ESG practices) under the "Green Mall / Shop of the Year" category. Active Participation Award To recognise the long-term sustainability commitment of the malls and shops, this Award is presented to entrants of the HKGSA Award 2026 who have submitted green showcases or projects in the two previous editions of the Award. Most Engaged Green Mall / Shop Practitioner To recognise individual practitioners joining at least three HKGSA capacity building workshops in 2025-2026.

Key Dates

Now Open for Submissions 6 July 2026 Online Briefing & Past Awardees' Experience Sharing Session 31 July 2026 Submission Deadline August 2026 Preliminary Assessment 3, 4, 7 September 2026 Final Assessment – Presentation to the Judging Panel October 2026 Award Presentation Ceremony

For more details about the HKGSA Award 2026, please visit: https://hkgsa.hkgbc.org.hk/textdisplay.php?serial=55&lang=en

About the Hong Kong Green Building Council

The Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC) is a non-profit, member-led organisation established in 2009 and has become a public body under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance since 2016. The HKGBC strives to promote the standard and development of sustainable buildings in Hong Kong. The HKGBC also aims to raise green building awareness by engaging the government, the industry and the public, and to develop practical solutions for Hong Kong's unique, subtropical built environment of high-rise, high density urban area, leading Hong Kong to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and to become a world's exemplar of green building development. The Founding Members of the HKGBC include the Construction Industry Council (CIC), the Business Environment Council (BEC), the BEAM Society Limited (BSL) and the Professional Green Building Council (PGBC).

To learn more about the HKGBC, please visit www.hkgbc.org.hk

About the Hong Kong Green Shop Alliance

Organised by the Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC) and funded by the Construction Industry Council (CIC), the Hong Kong Green Shop Alliance provides an effective platform for encouraging more collaboration between shopping malls and shops in adopting green practices, ultimately elevating sustainability standards across the whole retail industry in Hong Kong. HKGSA has garnered support from over 1,200 Alliance Members, including 37 Developers, over 200 Shopping Malls, and over 1,000 Shops since its establishment.

To learn more about the HKGSA, please visit https://hkgsa.hkgbc.org.hk

SOURCE Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC)