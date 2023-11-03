Hong Kong ICT Awards 2023 - Smart Mobility Award Winners Unveiled

Smart Power Supply, Indoor Navigation, GBA Cargo Track-and-Trace Solution Celebrated

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steered by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer and co-organised by GS1 Hong Kong, the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2023 – Smart Mobility Award Presentation Ceremony was held today. The award has three categories: Smart Tourism, Smart Logistics, and Smart Transport. They are selected by evaluation and one-by-one interviews by the Assessment and Judging panels. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Award and certificates of merit are awarded to the contestants based on their performance.

Ms. Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong (white blazer in the middle) and the HKICT Awards - Smart Mobility Award winners.

This year, TriTerra Technology Limited won the "Grand Award of the Smart Mobility Award" and the "Smart Mobility (Smart Tourism) Gold Award" with its "Kaihon1000 Smart Power Station". Size of a handbag, the portable power supply has 7 power sockets to support the needs of different electrical appliances (such as mini refrigerators, cooking stoves, etc), suited for occasions like camping, extended outdoor work (such as filming), and during power outages at home. In addition to the solar charging function that helps prolong usage, it is equipped with IP55 water- and dust-proof features and users can remotely connect, operate and monitor operation using a mobile phone. The judging panel agreed that it is a practical and environmentally friendly solution, with immense potential to expand into the global markets.

Other cutting-edge winning entries include the first mobility solution that monitor the journey of Greater Bay Area cargo transshipment, characterised by its blockchain and emerging mobile technologies use; also the smart mobility app that utilises spatial data to provide indoor and outdoor navigation for the visually impaired and the needed, offering a barrier-free navigation experience with uninterrupted voice guidance. The list of Smart Mobility awardees is shown below. Please visit here for details of the winning entries: https://www.gs1hk.org/sites/default/files/2023-10/SMA_2023.pdf

The award winners will have the opportunity to represent Hong Kong to compete in the "13th Guangdong-HK-Macau IoT Competition" with a few dozens of contestants from mainland China. Hong Kong representatives have achieved great results in this competition before, for example 2 entries won the "Best IoT Application" and the "Best IoT Innovation" last year, indicating that local innovative technologies and solutions can shine bright in and out of Hong Kong.

Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong, congratulated the winners and is pleased to see the robust I&T development and adoption of creative applications in the city. "This year, we applaud beyond the public and private sector winners, but also celebrate the creative mind of individual who have fostered a culture of innovation in smart mobility. The winning entries are tuned in to today's environment, some by incorporating low-carbon, sustainability elements, while some tap into the GBA growth opportunities, addressing the current issues and trends. GS1 Hong Kong will continue to work closely with the Government and the industry partners to drive digital innovation and support Hong Kong's development into a world-class smart city."

Download Photos: https://gs1hongkong.box.com/s/9q7jkqxkz3fzfbhmmrny1rnuj3dztkdn

Hong Kong ICT Awards 2023 – Smart Mobility Award winners list (In alphabetic order by company / organisation name):

Category Award Organisation Winning Entry Smart Mobility Grand TriTerra Technology Limited Kaihon1000 Smart Power Station Smart Tourism Gold TriTerra Technology Limited Kaihon1000 Smart Power Station Silver Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) Location Tracking System for Hikers at Remote Areas Bronze FansWave Limited FansWiFi - Social WiFi Marketing Platform Merit FREED Group Limited HARMONY Corporate Service Solution (HARMONY CSS) Merit Lik On Technology Limited VR Life Never Stops Smart Logistics Gold Airport Authority Hong Kong / Accenture Company Limited HKIA Cargo GBA Sea-air Transshipment Facilitation Application Silver Geek+ / Hongkong Post Robotic Packet Sorting System Bronze GP Electronics (HK) Limited / BPS Global Management Limited The Smart Logistics System in GP Electronics Huizhou Factory Merit FreightAmigo Services Limited FreightAmigo – Financing, Insurance, Logistics in One Platform Smart Transport Gold Maphive Technology Limited / Spatial Data Office, Development Bureau / Energizing Kowloon East Office, Development Bureau Smart Navigation Tool for The Visually Impaired/People In Need Silver The Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited Digitally connected bus service via all-in-one, App1933 Bronze Hong Kong Observatory Estimation of Standing Water Conditions on Airport Runways Merit HOU Wai Man Routejam Merit Locolla Limited / Transport Department, The Government of the HKSAR Smart Shared Power-assisted Pedal Cycle Platform

Please visit here for details of the winning entries: https://www.gs1hk.org/sites/default/files/2023-10/SMA_2023.pdf

For details about "Smart Mobility Award", please visit here: https://www.gs1hk.org/SmartMobilityAward

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong is the local chapter of GS1®. GS1 Hong Kong's mission is to empower businesses of their digital transformation, improve supply chain visibility and efficiency, ensure product authenticity, facilitate commerce connectivity and enable sustainable value chain through the provision of global supply chain standards (including GTIN & barcodes), and a full spectrum of platforms, solutions and services.

GS1 Hong Kong currently supports close to 8,000 corporate members from 20 sectors including retail & consumer packaged goods, food & beverage and food services, healthcare, apparel & footwear, logistics & ICT. By working closely with communities of trading partners, industry organizations, government, and technology providers, we can foster a collaborative ecosystem, paving the way for "Smarter Business, Better Life".

As a non-profit organization, GS1 develops and drives global adoption of supply chain standards. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1 has over 115 national chapters in 150 countries.

Website：www.gs1hk.org

SOURCE GS1 Hong Kong