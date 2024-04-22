Hong Kong ICT Awards 2024 opens for enrolment

HONG KONG, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong ICT Awards (HKICTA) 2024 opens for enrolment today (April 22). Entries of locally developed information and communications technology (ICT) products and solutions are invited to compete for the Grand Awards in the eight award categories, and the top accolade of the competition - the Award of the Year. The deadline for enrolment is July 12, 2024.

The HKICTA 2024 is organised by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) with each award category to be led by a local industry association or professional body. The award categories and respective Leading Organisers are listed below:

Award categories Leading Organisers Digital Entertainment Award Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association FinTech Award Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia ICT Startup Award Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association Smart Business Award Hong Kong Computer Society Smart Living Award Hong Kong Information Technology Federation Smart Mobility Award GS1 Hong Kong Smart People Award The Hong Kong Council of Social Service Student Innovation Award Hong Kong Education City

A Grand Award will be granted in each category, and the Award of the Year will be selected by a Grand Judging Panel from the eight Grand Awardees.

In a bid to foster the innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI), each of the eight categories will establish a new distinguished accolade: the Best Use of AI Award, magnifying and honouring outstanding achievements in harnessing the power of AI in respective areas.

Established in 2006, the HKICTA is an annual signature event of the local ICT industry which aims to recognise and promote outstanding ICT inventions and applications, thereby encouraging the pursuit of innovation and excellence among Hong Kong's ICT professionals and enterprises to develop

innovative applications meeting business and social needs, use innovation and technology (I&T) to bring benefits to the community, and foster Hong Kong's I&T and smart city development. Through concerted efforts of the ICT sector, academia and the Government, the HKICTA has always been highly regarded by the information technology industry, and the winners may also be nominated to compete in other regional and international competitions on behalf of Hong Kong and be sponsored to participate in overseas I&T exhibitions. The award acts as an encouragement and recognition to the winners, and facilitates their access to both Mainland and overseas markets.

Details of the HKICTA are available on the thematic website (www.hkictawards.hk). Enquiries can be made to the OGCIO at 3974 5224 or by emailing [email protected].

