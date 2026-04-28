HONG KONG, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong ICT Awards (HKICTA) 2026, organised by the Digital Policy Office (DPO), opens for enrolment today (April 28). This year marks the 20th anniversary of the HKICTA, celebrating two decades of excellence in Hong Kong's information and communications technology (ICT) sector. Locally developed ICT products and solutions are invited to compete for the Grand Awards in the eight award categories and the top accolade of the competition - the Award of the Year. Enrolment is free of charge and the deadline is July 20, 2026.

Hong Kong ICT Awards 2026 opens for enrolment

There are eight award categories in the HKICTA and each award category is led by a local industry association or professional body. The award categories and respective leading organisers are listed below:

Award categories Leading organisers Digital Entertainment Award Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association FinTech Award The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers ICT Startup Award Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association Smart Business Award Hong Kong Computer Society Smart Living Award Hong Kong Information Technology Federation Smart Mobility Award GS1 Hong Kong Smart People Award The Hong Kong Council of Social Service Student Innovation Award Hong Kong Innovative Technology Development Association

A Grand Award will be granted in each category, and the Award of the Year will be selected by a Grand Judging Panel from the eight Grand Awardees.

In a bid to foster the innovative use of AI, the Best Use of AI award winner will be selected in each of the eight categories to magnify and honour outstanding achievements in harnessing the power of AI in respective areas.

Since its establishment in 2006, the HKICTA has become an annual signature event of the local ICT industry with an aim to recognise and promote outstanding local ICT inventions and applications, thereby encouraging the pursuit of innovation and excellence among Hong Kong's ICT professionals and enterprises to develop innovative applications meeting business and social needs, use innovation and technology (I&T) to bring benefits to the community, and foster Hong Kong's I&T and smart city development.

Through concerted efforts of the ICT sectors, academia and the Government, the HKICTA has long been highly regarded by the information technology industry. Winners not only gain authoritative recognition but also have the opportunity to represent Hong Kong in regional and international competitions, as well as receive sponsorships to participate in overseas I&T exhibitions. Beyond offering encouragement and recognition, the HKICTA also helps the products enter both the Chinese Mainland and overseas markets. The winners will also be invited to join the "HKICTA Winner Circle", in recognition of their outstanding contribution, while fostering innovation and technological exchange in the I&T industry, and collectively advancing the sustainable development of Hong Kong's ICT sector.

Details of the HKICTA are available on the thematic website (www.hkictawards.hk). Enquiries can be made to the DPO at 3974 5224 or by emailing [email protected].

SOURCE Hong Kong ICT Awards 2026