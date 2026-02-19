Hong Kong Lela Cultural Copyright Ltd. Officially Launches in Hong Kong

2026 Leading Chinese Culture and Reaching New Heights in Media Excellence

HONG KONG, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wave of digital transformation in the cultural industry, Hong Kong Lela Cultural Copyright Ltd. (Lela Cultural) officially held its product launch conference on 13rd February 2026. Guided by the core values of integrity, innovation, cooperation, and mutual success, the company is dedicated to building a high-quality reading platform focused on cultural copyright trading and management. Its mission is to advance the treasures of Chinese literature into the global market through professional commercial operations.

Group photo featuring guests at the inauguration ceremony of Hong Kong Lela Cultural Copyright Ltd.

Responding to Policy Initiatives: Unleashing the Value of Cultural Treasures

Established on September 28, 2025, Lela Cultural was formed in direct response to the Hong Kong SAR Government's vision for cultural development. The "going global" of Hong Kong culture should not rely solely on financial subsidies, but must be driven by substantive policies to release local cultural assets to the world. Lela Cultural was born to address the challenges of foreign cultural influx and the increasing edge of Chinese, using institutional and policy support to help people find their successful path.

Diversified monetization models

In terms of copyright development, Lela Cultural exhibits a highly competitive business model. The platform collaborates with some well-known institutions—including Jindun Publishing House, China Literature, and Huaxia Literature Publishing House—to enhance copyright value through diversified profit models. These include international paid reading, advertising revenue, audiobook streaming, and translation rights. Furthermore, high-quality literary IPs can be further developed into films, animations, physical publications, and derivative products, achieving long-term economic benefits of "one-time investment, sustainable returns."

Additionally, Lela Cultural has introduced a unique Economic Recovery Support Project to benefit the public. The company is opening the copyright market to Hong Kong citizens, allowing them to participate via a proprietary "Voice Capture" feature. People can provide voiceovers for novel characters and earn money returns based on the popularity of the stories. This initiative empowers the public with participation rights in the copyright market, creating a win-win situation for the community.

Future Outlook: Global strategic positioning

The market prospects for literary copyrights are huge, as literature serves as the core foundation for film, animation, and music. Lela Cultural aims to sign 10,000 authors in the future. and plans to discover some emerging talent through literary competitions, the establishment of literary funds, and partnerships with universities. Lela Cultural expects to grow its reader base to 10 million members.

In a trillion-dollar cultural market, Lela Cultural aims to lead the Chinese cultural works worldwide, attract overseas capital, and achieve the dual growth of cultural realization and collective wealth.

