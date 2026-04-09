Hong Kong-Macau Joint Delegation Shines in Greece at the "MRC Robot Olympiad"

Hong Kong Students Win Two World Titles, Showcasing the Strength of Local STEAM and Innovation Education

HONG KONG, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong's innovation and technology education has once again achieved outstanding results on the international stage. A Hong Kong-Macau Joint Delegation of nearly 120 members travelled to Crete, Greece, from 3 to 7 April to compete in Europe's largest international robotics event — the Minoan Robotsports Competition (MRC), widely regarded as the "Robot Olympiad".

A Hong Kong-Macau Joint Delegation of nearly 120 members travelled to Greece to compete in the MRC Robot Olympiad and achieved an outstanding result of four world championship titles.

The Hong Kong contingent featured an impressive line-up of elite student representatives from the Robot Institute of Hong Kong and 13 local primary and secondary schools, including St. Paul's Co-educational College Primary School, Hong Kong Baptist University Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School, Shanghai Alumni Primary School, Tai Po Old Market Public School (Plover Cove), Yan Oi Tong Tin Ka Ping Primary School, C&W District St. Anthony's School, Baptist Lui Ming Choi Secondary School, and Munsang College. Making their debut at the competition, the Hong Kong-Macau Joint Delegation delivered an exceptional performance, standing out among more than 2,200 top competitors from around the world and capturing a total of four world championship titles. Among them, the Hong Kong representatives claimed two world championships through their outstanding performances. This remarkable achievement not only demonstrates Hong Kong's excellence in promoting STEAM education, but also highlights the tremendous potential of local students to become future international innovation and technology talent.

Competing Against the World's Leading Technology Nations, Hong Kong Students Break Through to Win Two Titles

The Minoan Robotsports Competition places great emphasis on the Olympic spirit of fair competition. This year's event reached an unprecedented scale, bringing together participants from 40 countries and more than 900 teams worldwide. The Hong Kong-Macau Joint Delegation faced competitors from across the globe, including the host nation Greece, as well as South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye. Amid intense competition integrating innovative research and development, engineering design and robotics sports, the Hong Kong representatives demonstrated exceptional problem-solving ability and creative thinking, winning two world titles in a single campaign. These victories came in the Exhibition event, which demands both technological innovation and business planning, and in Drone Soccer, which severely tests aerial tactics and remote-control skills.

Blending Traditional Culture with Innovative Technology, Demonstrating Independent Learning and Outstanding Problem-Solving Ability

Beyond their medal-winning performances, Hong Kong students were also impressed with their creativity throughout the competition. In the junior creative division, Lam Harrison Jing Yin, Lam Agatha Sik Yin and Chan Hok Yin from the Robot Institute of Hong Kong ingeniously incorporated the traditional Chinese art of face-changing into their robot design, successfully using technology to promote Chinese culture on the international stage. Ten-year-old Chan Hok Yin showed resilience and determination when facing technical challenges in the robot's mechanical structure. Chan said, "Face-changing is a treasured part of traditional Chinese culture. We hope that overseas friends can learn about this cultural heritage through our robot. The biggest challenge during development was figuring out how to use programming and mechanical structures to enable the robot to complete the face-changing movement instantly and smoothly. We only succeeded after countless failures and repeated fine-tuning." During the exhibition session, the Hong Kong students' outstanding work attracted active exchanges with contestants from many countries. Their sophisticated mechanical design and inventive thinking won unanimous praise from overseas participants and spectators, undoubtedly representing the highest recognition of Hong Kong students' innovative capabilities.

A Growth Lesson Beyond Winning and Losing, Widely Recognised Around the World

The competition also served as an excellent classroom for developing students' psychological resilience and problem-solving "soft skills". Mr Cheuk, one of the accompanying parents, noted that international competitions inevitably involve uncontrollable variables such as environmental factors and refereeing decisions. Through the experience, the children not only learned to appreciate the dedication and team spirit of competitors from different countries, but also learned how to accept and respond to unexpected situations. He said with satisfaction, "In addition to learning the 'hard knowledge' of robotics hardware, he also gained the 'soft skills' needed to overcome difficulties. The various challenges experienced during this competition are very similar to the issues they will face in society in the future, whether at work or in dealing with people. This is truly a valuable growth experience that cannot be learned in the classroom."

Following the competition, Mr Kwok Chun Kit, a teacher from Shanghai Alumni Primary School, said that the MRC Robot Olympiad offered a wide range of competition categories, including drones, robot football and creative exhibitions, all of which greatly broadened the students' horizons. "Students can not only showcase their own projects, but also observe at close range the design concepts and technical highlights of contestants from other countries and regions. Opportunities for this kind of international exchange are extremely valuable." Mr Kwok was visibly excited and said frankly, "We very much hope to take part again next year, so that our students can continue to challenge themselves on an even bigger stage and broaden their international outlook."

Mr Yau Ka Chun, Director of the Robot Institute of Hong Kong, the organiser for Hong Kong and Macau, said that the experience of stepping onto the international stage is crucial to the growth of young people. "When students personally observe how elite contestants from different countries solve problems and collaborate, the impact and inspiration they receive are beyond comparison with the traditional classroom." He added that more new elements will be introduced into the competition in the future, further expanding students' technological horizons and nurturing innovation and technology talent with an international perspective for the Greater Bay Area and the country.

About the MRC Robot Olympiad (Hong Kong and Macau)

The MRC (Minoan Robotsports Competition) Hong Kong and Macau competition is organised by the Robot Institute of Hong Kong. Through a wide range of events — including drone challenges, robot football, sumo competitions, relay races and creative exhibitions — students are given opportunities to put innovative engineering into practice in an all-round way. Winning teams from the regional competitions qualify for the global finals in Greece, where they compete alongside world champions.

For more information:

Competition information: www.global-robot.ai/mrc

AI robotics competition training programmes: www.rihk.com

Competition results: www.global-robot.ai/mrc/2026results

Telephone: 852-21724202

WhatsApp: 852-57426645

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Robot Institute of Hong Kong