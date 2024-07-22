Hong Kong Seeing Dog Service（HKSEDS）6th Charity Golf Tournament 2024

" Lighting up life with youngsters and elderlies" 2024

HONG KONG, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 July 2024（Wed）Hong Kong Seeing Dog Service（HKSEDS）hosted 6th Charity Golf Tournament 2024 at the Hong Kong Golf Club (Fanling) goes smoothly. The purpose of this charity event is to raise funds for the center to extend regular guide dog services to companion dogs. The service targets are extended from the visually impaired to different strata including the elderly, people in prison and students.

As the population of Hong Kong society ages, the demand for elderly care services is also increasing. Hong Kong Seeing Dog Service Center has piloted the "Companion Dog Service Plan" earlier. Last year, the center has trained 6 companion dogs and cooperated with more than 20 organizations and schools including the Correctional Services Department, Po Leung Kuk and Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong for the number of beneficiaries exceeds 5,000.

Officiating guest Dr. Ko Wing-man, GBS, JP, said: "The center uses their experience and professional knowledge to develop companion dog services and interact with different beneficiaries. The beneficiaries receive companionship and emotional support to improve their physical and mental health. This year's slogan is Elderly It's extremely meaningful to work with young people to illuminate their lives, so I must take the time to come and support."

The kind-hearted artist appeals to the public for donations to companion dogs.

The event also received support from many kind-hearted artists, including Chris Lai Lok-Yi, Patrick Dunn Tse Fung, Krysella Wong Ching Ling (Bobo), star golf team artists including Ruco Chan Chin Pang, Phoebe Sin Man Yau, Eyvonne Lam Yi Kei, etc. All VIPs took photos with their companion dogs and started on the stage. ball kicking off a full day of events.

Caring Ambassador Chris Lai Lok-Yi said: "As a caring ambassador of the center, I have always been very supportive of the center's efforts in localizing the training of guide dogs in the past. Now I am even happier to see the center finding a broad way out for guide dogs and training them into companion dogs to assist. More beneficiaries will be used for services such as the elderly and we call on the public to donate generously to support."

Companion dogs have taken on new importance and meaning. Many people seek comfort from the companionship of their pets, allowing them to feel empowered to regain control of their lives. The Companion Dog Program also rescues abandoned dogs and trains them into loving companion dogs.

Companion dogs are also known as emotional support dogs. They are especially helpful for people suffering from anxiety and depression. Often, doctors recommend companion dogs to patients who suffer from anxiety and have difficulty performing daily activities. Companion dogs can help improve their owners' quality of life by giving them a sense of independence and some freedom from illness.

