Hong Kong Strengthens its status as Asia's Travel and Hospitality Powerhouse with AHOCA's Asia Hub Launch, Catalysing deeper Cross-Border Industry Collaboration

HONG KONG, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The America Hotel Owners Charitable Association (AHOCA) Asia (powered by CSTS Enterprises & Connexus Travel) successfully held its official launch event on 26 May 2026. As the organisation's first regional chapter outside the United States, AHOCA Asia marks a significant milestone in advancing global collaboration within the hospitality industry. Headquartered in Hong Kong, it serves as a dynamic platform connecting hospitality leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors from both East and West.

Members of AHOCA visited the AHOCA Asia office and attended a plaque unveiling ceremony. (PRNewsfoto/CSTS Enterprises) Distinguished guests (from left to right) Mr. Abel Zhao, President of AHOCA Asia; Mr. Alan Chan, Member of the Legislative Council; Dr. Charles Yeung, Chairman of Glorious Sun Group; Mr. John Lam, Chairman of AHOCA; Mr. Geoffrey Parish, Chief Commercial Consul, U.S. Consulate General; Ms. Sindy Wong, Head of Consumer and Hospitality, Invest Hong Kong joined the toasting ceremony. (PRNewsfoto/CSTS Enterprises)

The invitation-only event was commemorated with a full-day programme at the InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong, featuring the Inaugural AHOCA Asia Hospitality Leadership Conference followed by a gala dinner celebration. Under the theme "Bridging East and West for Meaningful Impact," the event underscored AHOCA Asia's vision to foster meaningful partnerships, knowledge exchange, and long-term value creation across global markets.

AHOCA Asia is founded on a clear mission: to create a trusted and collaborative ecosystem for hospitality stakeholders, enabling cross-border dialogue, investment opportunities, and the sharing of best practices. Leveraging Hong Kong SAR's strategic position as an international gateway, the Asia chapter aims to catalyse impactful engagement between U.S.-based Asian hotel owners and their counterparts across the region.

The Leadership Conference brought together prominent hotel owners, and industry experts for high-level discussions on success case studies, succession planning, brand value, investment outlook and ownership philosophy.

A key highlight was the opening keynote delivered by Mr. Abel Zhao, President of AHOCA Asia and Group CEO and Executive Director of CSTS Enterprises & Connexus Travel (formerly known as Swire Travel), the official partners of AHOCA Asia. He shared insights from his successful expansion into the U.S. market, emphasising the importance of strategic vision, operational excellence, and disciplined execution in navigating international growth.

Additional keynote speakers included:

Professor Qu Xiao, Assistant Dean, School of Hotel and Tourism Management, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Professor Xiang (Robert) Li, Fung King Hey Memorial Professor of Tourism Management, Director, School of Hotel and Tourism Management, The Chinese University of Hong Kong Business School

Ms. Sindy Wong, Head of Consumer and Hospitality, Invest Hong Kong

The programme also featured a distinguished leadership panel comprising:

Mr. John Lam, Chairman of AHOCA and Chairman of Lam Group

Mr. Andy Jiang, Vice Chairman of AHOCA and Founder of AIDI

Mr. Bentley Zhao, Vice Chairman of AHOCA, Chairman and CEO of New Empire Group

Mr. Daniel Chen, Vice Chairman of AHOCA, Owner of Fushimi Group and Wyndham Garden

Moderated by Mr. Kenneth T.K. Law, Head of Capital Solutions and Investor Relations of CSTS Enterprises, the panel discussion provided valuable perspectives on how the speakers built successful enterprises across the hospitality industry, including hotel operations, construction, real estate, and food and beverage sectors.

The day concluded with a gala dinner celebrating the official establishment of AHOCA Asia, attended by distinguished guests including:

Mr. Alan Chan, Member of the Legislative Council

Dr. Charles Yeung, Chairman of Glorious Sun Group

Ms. Sindy Wong, Head of Consumer and Hospitality, Invest Hong Kong

The strong attendance reflected broad support for strengthening ties between hospitality communities in the United States and Asia.

Mr. John Lam, Chairman of AHOCA, shared with the guests, "The launch of AHOCA Asia marks an important milestone of the association. By bridging East and West, we are creating new pathways for growth, innovation, and long-term value for our members and the industry."

Mr. Abel Zhao, President of AHOCA Asia, mentioned in his welcome remarks, "AHOCA Asia is built on a vision to connect people, ideas, and opportunities across markets. Through this platform, we aim to empower hospitality leaders to share knowledge, form meaningful partnerships, and create impactful outcomes that transcend borders."

Headquartered in New York, AHOCA has, for more than a decade, united a network of over 100 hotels primarily owned by American Chinese entrepreneurs, making it the largest Asian American hotel association in the Eastern United States.

Building on the success of its Hong Kong launch, AHOCA Asia will expand its regional presence through forums, member exchanges, and cross-border initiatives. These efforts aim to deepen connections, promote innovation, and unlock new opportunities for hospitality stakeholders across Asia and beyond.

About AHOCA Asia

AHOCA Asia is a dynamic platform that unites visionary leaders in hospitality, business, and social impact across the Asia region. As the first regional branch of the America Hotel Owners Charitable Association (AHOCA), it serves as a catalyst for collaboration, cultural exchange, and industry advancement. It aims to foster knowledge sharing between East and West, promote sustainable growth and unlock business opportunities.

SOURCE CSTS Enterprises