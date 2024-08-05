True Light Middle School of Hong Kong and S.K.H. Bishop Baker Secondary School Secure Third Place

Key Highlights:

Hong Kong teams clinch third place in FLL Challenge category (ages 9-16), outperforming 415 teams from 18 countries and regions

Local schools excel in FLL Explore category (ages 6-10) and Innovation Project Award

3,000 participants in 415 teams compete over two days in various challenges

Carnival-style event blends STEAM learning with entertainment

Image gallery available

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The FIRST LEGO League Asia Championship ("FLL Asia Championship") concluded triumphantly on August 4, with Hong Kong teams showcasing outstanding performance. Organized by the FIRST LEGO League Greater China Committee and World Class Tests, in collaboration with Trumptech (official LEGO® Education partner) and the Hong Kong Information Technology Joint Council, the event saw fierce competition among global participants.

Hong Kong Students Triumph at FIRST LEGO League Asia Championship

In the FLL Challenge category (ages 9-16), "Berenice 9981" from True Light Middle School of Hong Kong and "ROCK 'N' ROLL" from S.K.H. Bishop Baker Secondary School both secured third place. The FLL Explore category (ages 6-10) saw similar success with "Props Up" from Tin Shui Wai Methodist Primary School and "St. MaRster Piece" from St. Margaret's Co-educational English Secondary and Primary School also claiming third place. Additionally, "HP DREAM Team" from Hoi Ping Chamber of Commerce Primary School clinched the Innovation Project Award.

The championship, attracting 3,000 participants from 480 teams representing over 20 countries and regions, aligns with the national focus on technological innovation and scientific education. It aims to foster a vibrant learning atmosphere in schools, nurturing young talents in science and technology.

Mr. Kwok Tin Ming, FLL HK Representative and CEO of Trumptech, commented: "The exceptional performance of Hong Kong students amidst tough international competition underscores the initial success of our STEAM policies. We anticipate even greater achievements in future Asian and global competitions."

This year's theme, MASTERPIECE, challenged participants to integrate art with STEM elements, showcasing the synergy between creativity and technology. The competition featured various categories catering to different age groups, with the robot performance competition being a highlight. Teams were evaluated on robot design, innovation projects, robot performance, and core values.

The event received strong support from key institutions including The Digital Policy Office under the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, IET Hong Kong, Hong Kong Information Technology Joint Council and Hong Kong Association of Computer Education.

For more details and visual highlights, please visit: https://live.photoplus.cn/live/pc/79754936/#/live

About FIRST® LEGO® League

FIRST® LEGO® League (FLL) is a robotics competition alliance formed by the US-based FIRST and the Danish LEGO Group in 1998. FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science & Technology) is a non-profit organization founded by inventor Dean Kamen. The purpose of the FLL alliance is to excite young people about careers in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) through LEGO bricks and educational products, in the form of various activities and competitions. The competition has held more than 3,700 competition events in over 110 countries and regions worldwide, attracting nearly 700,000 participants. Competition website: https://fllasiaopen.org/

About World Class Tests

World Class Tests is an international high-order thinking assessment that evaluates students' high-order thinking skills against internationally recognized benchmarks. Students who achieve excellent results (double distinction) in both the Mathematics and Problem-Solving Analysis subjects of the World Class Tests will have the opportunity to attend the World Class Tests Elite Invitational, where they can compete with students from Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and Mainland China. Students ranking in the top 10% of the Invitational will be invited to apply for the World Class Tests Scholarship. The World Class Tests Scholarship has funded students to participate in enrichment courses offered by renowned universities and colleges, including Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth, Imperial College London, and St Anne's College, University of Oxford.

About Trumptech

Established in 1996, Trumptech has been continuously exploring and developing experiential education services. From e-learning resources, curriculum activities, to international exchange programs, students can experience a comprehensive learning experience, fully cultivating the high-order thinking and problem-solving skills students need for the future. To date, Trumptech has engaged 650 schools and more than 300,000 students.

For Media Enquiry,

Market Hubs Holdings Limited

Lierence Li 李鑒泉 Debbie So [email protected] [email protected]





SOURCE Trumptech