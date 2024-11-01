Hong Kong Top 5 "Across-the-Border Hotpot"

HONG KONG, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotpot is a popular option in Hong Kong. In recent years, brands from mainland China, Singapore, and Taiwan have entered, providing diverse flavors. To highlight the most talked-about brands, DailyView analyzed online data from the past three months across Hong Kong and Macau, showcasing the top five popular hotpot spots.

Data Source: "DailyView Hong Kong" uses KEYPO.ai to track discussions across over 20,000 news websites, social media, forums, and blogs in Hong Kong and Macau, measuring popularity by the volume of posts and comments.

No.1 Rododo Hongkong (1,972 mentions)

This Taiwanese hotpot brand offers large portions and great value, becoming a favorite among Hong Kong diners. Known for hearty portions and high-quality meats like U.S. beef, Australian lamb, and Wagyu, it serves meat lovers with flair. Highlights include a birthday "meat cake" layered with various meats and a self-serve sauce bar to customize flavors. The unique features have made Rododo the most-discussed brand.

Customer feedback: "Perfect spot to satisfy a meat craving!"

No.2 Haidilao Hongkong (1,620 mentions)

Haidilao is famous for its high-standard customer service, providing perks like free manicures, phone charging, and snacks while waiting. Specialty broths like spicy Sichuan, tomato, and mushroom cater to different tastes, and their noodle-pulling performance adds fun to the dining experience.

Customer feedback: "Enjoying five-star service while having hotpot!"

No.3 Beauty In The Pot (1,220 mentions)

From Singapore, Beauty In The Pot promotes a beauty-enhancing hotpot experience. Popular items include the collagen-boosting "Beauty Broth" and a range of health-oriented broths with ingredients from Sichuan, Taiwan, and Japan. The restaurant's soft pink decor creates a cozy atmosphere, ideal for friend gatherings or dates.

Customer feedback: "Healthy, beauty-boosting broths with no guilt!"

No.4 Coucou Hotpot‧ Tea Break (1,027 mentions)

CouCou attracts younger customers with innovative broths and special student discounts. Popular choices include spicy Sichuan and sauerkraut pork broths. The stylish decor and individual table lamps create a comfortable, private setting, making it a popular spot for couples and friends.

Customer feedback: "Can't wait to have more hotpot here!"

No.5 Master Beef Hotpot (671 mentions)

Master Beef is renowned for its unlimited meat buffet, especially thinly sliced marbled beef that melts in your mouth. The self-service station offers a variety of fresh vegetables, tofu, and Taiwanese snacks, creating a satisfying experience for gatherings and casual meals.

Customer feedback: "Great choice for an all-you-can-eat beef feast!"

Analysis Notes:

The data for this analysis was using 《KEYPO Big Data Intelligence》, covering the period from July 14 to October 13, 2024. KEYPO, the AI-powered tool monitors over 10,000 websites monthly across Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, processing over 150 billion Chinese-language data points from Facebook, YouTube, Threads, TikTok, Instagram, news outlets, forums, and blogs. The ranking reflects the discussion volume and sentiment around each topic.

