Hong Kong Web3 Festival Recap: Web3, AI, and Traditional Finance Converge at Accelerating Pace

HONG KONG, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fourth Hong Kong Web3 Festival, held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, continues to shape conversations across the global digital asset industry. Jointly organized by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, and executed by W3ME, this year's festival brought together policymakers, industry leaders, institutional investors, entrepreneurs, and developers to explore the next phase of innovation at the intersection of Web3, artificial intelligence, and traditional finance.

One of the most significant takeaways from the event was the growing regulatory clarity emerging from Hong Kong. Representatives from key government and regulatory bodies outlined a clear policy direction for the digital asset sector, reinforcing Hong Kong's commitment to fostering responsible innovation within a transparent and compliant framework. As regulatory pathways become increasingly defined, market participants are gaining greater confidence to build and scale for the long term.

Another central theme was the convergence of AI and Web3, a trend many speakers described as the foundation of a new "Agent Economy." Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain and Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group, emphasized that blockchain-based tokens, AI-native tokens, and privacy-preserving computation form the essential building blocks of this emerging paradigm. AI tokens represent a new form of productive asset, while programmable digital assets will serve as the financial infrastructure powering the next generation of intelligent economic activity.

Industry experts further noted that advanced AI agents and embodied robotics are increasingly becoming a new source of productivity, while Web3 provides the corresponding economic framework—one that is decentralized, programmable, and trust-minimized. Together, AI and Web3 have the potential to enable a borderless, always-on economy capable of operating continuously with unprecedented efficiency and autonomy.

At the same time, speakers acknowledged that significant challenges remain. As AI agents gain the ability to manage financial resources and execute transactions independently, questions surrounding accountability, security, identity, and trust become increasingly critical. Discussions highlighted several infrastructure gaps that must be addressed, including agent security, decentralized identity, value transfer mechanisms, and trusted collaboration frameworks.

To meet these challenges, participants showcased emerging solutions spanning secure execution environments, on-chain payment systems, decentralized identity protocols, and high-performance blockchain infrastructure. Technologies such as verifiable computation powered by zero-knowledge proofs are also helping transform AI decision-making from opaque "black boxes" into transparent and auditable processes. As agent wallets, autonomous payment protocols, and digital identity standards continue to mature, the barriers to Web3 adoption are expected to decline significantly, paving the way for a more intelligent and accessible digital economy.

Beyond technology, the strong presence of traditional financial institutions underscored the industry's growing mainstream relevance. Leading economists and financial executives discussed the evolving role of digital assets within global capital markets, with many suggesting that crypto assets are increasingly becoming a strategic component of diversified portfolios.

Representatives from major financial institutions, including BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Futu, joined discussions throughout the event, while hundreds of entrepreneurs, corporate executives, investors, and academic leaders participated through organized delegations and executive education programs. Their engagement reflects a broader shift in market sentiment, as digital assets continue to gain recognition as a legitimate and increasingly important asset class.

Against this backdrop, Hong Kong's position as a bridge between mainland China and international markets gives it a unique advantage in shaping the future of digital finance. As regulatory clarity, technological innovation, and institutional adoption advance in parallel, the city is steadily strengthening its role as a global hub for Web3 and digital asset innovation.

While the Fourth Hong Kong Web3 Festival has concluded, the conversations, partnerships, and ideas it generated continue to influence the industry. Under the dual forces of innovation and compliance, stakeholders across the ecosystem remain committed to building a more open, intelligent, and trustworthy digital future.

About Hong Kong Web3 Festival

Hong Kong Web3 Festival is a premier global Web3 event presented by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, and organized by W3ME. Held annually at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre since 2023, the festival serves as a leading platform for discussions on industry trends, technological innovation, regulatory developments, and the future of the digital economy. It has become one of the world's largest and most influential gatherings for the Web3 ecosystem.

SOURCE Hong Kong Web3 Festival