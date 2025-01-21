Hong Kong Web3 game Anichess records over 100,000 monthly active players three months after public alpha launch

Animoca Brands' chess-centered game plans to drive growth of Web3 gaming

in key Asia-Pacific markets

HONG KONG, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anichess today announced that it has recorded 100,000 monthly active users in December 2024, three months after its public alpha launch in October 2024. Anichess is the progressive chess-based online strategy game from Animoca Brands developed in Hong Kong and in partnership with Chess.com and five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen . The homegrown Web3 game also announced a series of initiatives to support the growth of Hong Kong's gaming ecosystem, while expanding its global user base.

Following a US$1.8M funding round last year led by Sfermion and Amber Group (see announcement of 25 April 2024 ), Anichess is emerging as an innovative player in Hong Kong's Web3 gaming space with a growing global player base. Built on the blockchain, Anichess combines traditional chess with unique magical spells or abilities, introducing faster and more dynamic chess matches to captivate gamers and competitive chess players. Anichess players have collectively conducted over 500,000 matches and recorded over 3 million minutes of total game time. The Anichess community now consists of 40,000 members on Discord, actively proposing new spells and mechanics, driving game updates and test features, and supporting newcomers.

Anichess is committed to supporting the Hong Kong Web3 gaming sector through education. By collaborating with Hong Kong developers and local education institutions to host hackathons, internship programs, workshops, and networking events, Anichess will help bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 gaming sectors and deepen the Web3 talent pool. Anichess will also participate in events in Hong Kong including the upcoming Consensus Hong Kong in February, and the Hong Kong Web3 Festival in April. Last year, it participated in the GEN3 Playground event , hosted by Animoca Brands, educating over 1,000 attendees on Web3, blockchain, and true digital ownership.

In addition, Anichess plans to deepen its focus on empowering the Web3 gaming ecosystems in Asia-Pacific markets, engaging with local gaming and developer communities, partnering with educational institutions, and expanding its presence in key markets.

India, along with The Philippines and Vietnam, ranks among the top five geographies in terms of registered players. Recognizing chess' popularity in India and the growing interest in Web3 technologies, Anichess plans to expand its presence in the country to tap into South Asia's gaming potential and the Latin American market.

Brian Chan, head of Anichess, vice president of operations and projects of Animoca Brands said: "Anichess reaching 100,000 monthly active users showcases the appeal of Web3 gaming and our innovative fusion of chess with blockchain. We're proud to have built this game in Hong Kong and to expand it globally, advancing Web3 through gaming and chess. As we grow, we will also remain committed to nurturing our roots: Hong Kong's vibrant Web3 gaming ecosystem."

Anichess can now be played for free at www.anichess.com . The game will soon introduce its own version of play-and-earn, including buy-ins for tournaments, an in-game marketplace and premium features, to create a robust in-game economy. Follow Anichess on X and join its Discord server to stay updated on future developments.

About Anichess

Anichess is a subsidiary of Animoca Brands focused on developing and advancing decentralized chess through its distinctive spell-chess gameplay. Anichess brings new energy and innovation to one of the world's oldest and most widely played games, modernizing and tokenizing it to take advantage of opportunities presented by Web3 technologies and communities. Anichess is a completely free-to-play game that combines the core values of traditional chess with an additional layer of strategy provided by new features that include an innovative spell mechanic and special challenges. Anichess boasts a strong focus on powerful visuals and skill-based gameplay to deliver a captivating, esport-like experience for fans of chess and novices alike. For more information visit https://www.anichess.com .

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands (ACN: 122 921 813), a Deloitte Tech Fast winner, a Fortune Crypto 40 company, one of the Top 50 Blockchain Game Companies 2024 , and one of the Financial Times' High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2023 , is a Web3 leader that leverages blockchain to deliver digital property rights to consumers around the world to help to establish the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including Anichess, The Sandbox, PHANTOM GALAXIES™, and Crazy Defense Heroes, and products utilizing popular intellectual properties such as The Walking Dead and Power Rangers. One of Animoca Brands' flagship projects is Mocaverse , a platform that enables consumers to maximize their Web3 exposure to experiences and rewards with a single login entry point. Animoca Brands is one of the most active investors in Web3, with a portfolio of over 540 Web3 investments, including Yuga Labs, Axie Infinity, Polygon, Consensys, Magic Eden, OpenSea, Dapper Labs, Yield Guild Games, and many more. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on X (Twitter) , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , and TikTok .

SOURCE Anichess