Hong Kong's First "Light the World" Giving Machines Launch

Christmas Glass Giving Town Opens to Celebrate the Spirit of Giving

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Christmas, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (the Church) will launch the first "Light the World" Giving Machines charity initiative in Hong Kong. The Giving Machines, resembling self-service vending machines, raise funds for local charitable organisations. With the holiday season bringing people together, the Church hopes that while citizens shop for gifts for loved ones, they will also remember those in need and perform acts of compassion. This aims to foster empathy and Christ-like love, spreading the light of Jesus Christ to touch hearts. Click here to learn more.

The "Light the World" Giving Machines will be launched alongside the Christmas Glass Giving Town, offering the public a chance to engage in the spirit of giving. This year's initiative brings together five charitable organisations in Hong Kong: Pok Oi Hospital, Foodlink, the Hong Kong Council of Early Childhood Education and Services, House of Learning, and Love 21. By collaborating with a diverse range of charities, the Church aims to create a greater community impact. Through the Giving Machines, people can "purchase" pre-selected items from these organisations—such as meals, educational materials, skill-training resources, essential supplies, and medical products—to support those in need. The 48-day campaign will be held from November 15, 2024, to January 1, 2025, at New Town Plaza, Phase 1, Sha Tin, in the open area between shops 107 and 110, with daily operating hours from 10 AM to 10 PM.

The Ribbon-Cutting and Giving Machine Unveiling Ceremony Concludes Successfully

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, one of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, joined representatives from the five participating charitable organisations in delivering remarks at the opening ceremony, offering blessings for the success of the charity initiative. After their remarks, the guests collectively unveiled the Giving Machines, marking the official launch of the "Light the World" Giving Machines.

"Light the World" Promotes Global Acts of Kindness

Since 2017, the Church has annually launched the "Light the World" Giving Machines charity initiative during the Christmas season worldwide. To date, more than 2 million people have donated through these Giving Machines, raising a total of over 32 million USD (approximately 250 million HKD). Just in 2023, over 250 charitable organisations were beneficiaries, and the initiative will be rolled out in 106 cities across 13 countries this year. The fundraising effort not only supports charitable organisations in launching more assistance programs to help those in need but also aims to foster social harmony and a culture of compassion.

The Church covers all costs related to production, promotion, operations, and credit card processing for the initiative, ensuring that charitable organisations receive the full amount of public donations without incurring any expenses. Through the Giving Machines, the public can select which organisations and items to support. Participating charities may allocate up to 10% of donations for internal operational expenses. Additionally, the Church requires these organisations to submit a usage report to ensure funds are allocated appropriately.

"Light the World" Giving Machines

Dates: November 15, 2024 to January 1, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Location: New Town Plaza, Phase 1, Sha Tin (Open space between shops 107 and 110)

For high resolution photos, please download here.

About The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a Christian organisation with over 17 million members worldwide. Established in Hong Kong in 1949, the Church currently has approximately 25,000 members locally. Members follow Jesus Christ, champion family values, and are committed to serving their fellowmen. To learn more about the Church, please visit its Facebook page .

SOURCE The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints