Hong Leong Bank Sets the Stage for Malaysia's Largest Music Festival; Partners with JOOX and QQ Music for AsiaTop Music Festival 2026

The premier music festival will play host 16 K-pop, regional and Malaysian stars including Daesung, S.Coups, Mingyu, NMIXX, TWS, WINNER, STAYC, Cravity, 82major, KUN, Uriah See, Firdhaus, Aina Abdul and Belle Sisoski, Win Metawin, NexT1DE and Butterbear

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Leong Bank ("HLB" or the "Bank") has announced a landmark strategic partnership with Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME") platforms, JOOX and QQ Music, to present the AsiaTop Music Festival 2026.

Tickets for the AsiaTop Music Festival 2026 go on sale starting 6 May 2026, with Hong Leong Bank Credit and Debit Cardholders enjoying exclusive priority access windows.

In support of Visit Malaysia Year and Visit Selangor Year 2026, the music festival is set to take place on 30 & 31 May 2026 at the Sepang International Circuit, showcasing an elite lineup featuring celebrated artists from Malaysia and across Asia alongside the largest K-pop music experience in the ASEAN region. This collaboration is a cornerstone of HLB's commitment to lifestyle-centric banking, where it strives to provide its cardholders with exclusive access to experiences and lifestyle events. As part of this partnership, HLB cardholders will enjoy privileges such as 2 days of ticket pre-sale access, placing them at the forefront of the region's most significant live entertainment moments.

According to Andrew Jong, HLB's Managing Director of Personal Financial Services, "At the heart of this partnership is our resolute focus to providing our cardholders with exclusive experiences We see the HLB card as more than just a financial instrument, viewing it as a passport to lifestyle events, entertainment experiences, and elite privileges across the region, ensuring they stand at the very center of these unforgettable cultural moments."

Speaking of the collaboration, JOOX and QQ Music also highly value the opportunity to bring a flagship event like AsiaTop Music Festival 2026 to Malaysia. It is the hope of both parties that this festival will bridge the gap between digital streaming and high-production live experiences, enriching Malaysia's cultural landscape while boosting local tourism and commerce. By building on HLB's focus in lifestyle entertainment, the music festival is catering not only to Malaysians but also to music fans from across the region who seek meaningful and live connections.

The music festival is also in support of the Visit Malaysia Year and Visit Selangor Year 2026 national tourism campaign, the festival is designed to be a regional magnet for music lovers, while also promoting Malaysia as a premier destination for exclusive entertainment and lifestyle events.

Tickets for the AsiaTop Music Festival 2026 will officially go on sale starting 6 May 2026, and HLB Credit and Debit Cardholders will enjoy exclusive priority access windows. The festival is also open to customers across all regions. For more information, please visit: www.hlb.com.my/asiatop

SOURCE Hong Leong Bank Berhad