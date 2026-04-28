Hong Leong Bank Vietnam Named Best SME Bank for Customer Experience in Southeast Asia and Vietnam

HLBVN was also recognised as the Best Digital Bank for Customer Experience in Vietnam, with the Bank successfully simplifying business management for SMEs through its partnership with So Ban Hang

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Leong Bank Vietnam ("HLBVN" or the "Bank") has been named the Best SME Bank for Customer Experience in Southeast Asia at the Digital Banker Digital CX Awards 2026, setting a new benchmark for financial innovation and customer-centricity in the region. In a ceremony that recognised innovations in digitalisation and customer experience, the Bank also received awards for Best Digital Bank and Best SME Bank for Customer Experience in Vietnam, solidifying its position as a leader in both the digital and SME banking spaces.

Fred Lim (right), HLB’s Chief Digital Commercialisation Officer, receiving the awards at the Digital Banker Digital CX Awards 2026 ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

This recognition comes as the Bank recently announced significant enhancements in its Business Banking ecosystem, namely through its strategic partnership with So Ban Hang. Through this partnership, the Bank utilizes Embedded Finance software development kits to integrate account opening directly within the So Ban Hang app, simplifying workflows for thousands of SMEs so they can prioritize actually running their business.

With this, the Bank has effectively transformed its Deposit Accounts into improved "Operating Accounts" that are integrated within each business' daily workflow, serving as a real-time engine for growth rather than a simple repository for funds. The partnership also addresses the 2026 Tax Reforms by integrating HLBVN accounts with automated e-invoicing and bookkeeping services, evolving the Bank into a "Compliance-as-a-Service" partner that removes the manual burden of back-office administration.

Kevin Lam, Group Managing Director and CEO of Hong Leong Bank ("HLB"), commented, "We believe it is our fundamental responsibility to serve as a catalyst for the ambitions of our customers, especially the SMEs that form the vital backbone of the nation. At HLB, we are in the business of wealth building, and by embedding ourselves into the daily operational fabric of a business, we ensure that today's commercial success translates into personal prosperity that lasts for generations. Aligned with our Built Around You philosophy, we want to design personalized solutions centered entirely on the customer experience. By combining digital innovation with a deep emphasis on customer-centricity, we become a value-adding partner, ensuring that our customers' financial legacy is secured for years to come."

This recognition comes as the Bank works towards delivering a seamless customer journey, starting from the very first point of engagement. By integrating the National ID Registry and advanced eKYC technology, HLBVN has achieved a massive 80% reduction in onboarding times, dropping from an average of 300 seconds to just 80 seconds. This ensures customers can begin their banking process almost instantly, an innovative solution to improve the customer experience which aligns with the bankwide transformation plan initiated by Hong Leong Bank ("HLB"). As an entity of HLB, which brings 120 years of heritage in Malaysia and a vast global footprint, HLBVN is moving away from traditional banking structures toward a more agile model that caters to increasingly diversified needs while being secure and innovative.

Fred Lim, HLB's Chief Digital Commercialisation Officer, commented, "We see ourselves as strategic partners to our clients, and receiving these awards is a proud testament to that commitment. Customer-centricity is at the forefront of everything we do, driving us to move beyond standard financial products to offer truly tailor-made support. We recognize that the Vietnamese business landscape is dynamic and requires solutions that directly tackle real-world pain points. By providing agile, bespoke financial support, we journey alongside our customers throughout their business expansion and personal wealth growth, ensuring they have the expertise and stability they need to navigate every phase of their success with confidence."

HLB has long been recognized as a premier partner for SME banking in Malaysia, with the Bank being named "Best SME Bank in Malaysia" by esteemed industry platforms, including six times by The Asian Banker and twice by Euromoney. HLB remains dedicated to empowering SMEs across its markets, providing the reliable financial stewardship and strategic support necessary to fuel long-term business resilience and growth.

About Hong Leong Bank Vietnam

Please visit https://www.hlbank.com.vn/en/personal-banking/home.html

SOURCE Hong Leong Bank Vietnam