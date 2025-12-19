Honggutan Hong Kong Tourism Promotion Event Concludes Successfully, Bringing Exclusive Deals and Inviting Visitors to Nanchang, the "City of Heroes"

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "City of Heroes Vibrant Honggutan" Nanchang Honggutan (Hong Kong) Cultural & Tourism Promotion Conference was held in Hong Kong on Dec. 16, 2025. The event was hosted by the Nanchang Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and the People's Government of Honggutan District, and organized by the Honggutan District Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism. The conference aimed to implement national strategies on coordinated regional development and deeper cultural exchange and cooperation between the Mainland and Hong Kong, align with the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and use culture and tourism as a bridge to promote mutual visitor flows, shared markets, and co-growth of the industry—telling the Jiangxi chapter of China's story together.

Group photo of the main leaders

At the event, Zhang Lianbo, Deputy Head (Deputy District Mayor) of Honggutan District, Nanchang City, said in his remarks that as the core district of Nanchang's modern metropolis, Honggutan is accelerating efforts to build a cultural and tourism destination with international influence. He noted that this Hong Kong promotion serves as an important opportunity to deepen cooperation between the two places' cultural and tourism industries, and expressed hopes to work with Hong Kong partners to explore collaboration potential and expand development space. Xin Congjin, Chairman of the Hong Kong China Tourism Association, responded that Nanchang boasts profound cultural and tourism resources, and that Honggutan's modern cultural-tourism development is vibrant and dynamic. He added that Hong Kong's tourism sector will actively build bridges for connections and help deliver more fruitful outcomes in bilateral cooperation.

The conference unfolded like an immersive cultural-tourism showcase, featuring a rich program of highlights. The dance performance "Dreaming Back to Hongzhou" recreated the grandeur of "Hongdu New Prefecture," the song "Yingshanhong" traced revolutionary memories, and the ethereal "Ink-Wash Gan River" evoked the beauty of Jiangnan—allowing Hong Kong audiences to experience Honggutan's cultural charm firsthand.

The destination presentation was organized into three chapters—"Ancient Heritage," "Red Heritage," and "Golden Modernity"—offering a panoramic view of Honggutan's diverse appeal. The Jiangxi Provincial Museum's "Treasure Box of Gan Culture" and the millennium-old Tengwang Pavilion conveyed deep historical roots. Iconic red landmarks such as the Nanchang Warship and the August 1st Army Building Sculpture Plaza carried the memory of the "City of Heroes." Meanwhile, modern attractions along the "Honghu 28 Li" corridor—including the Twin Towers, a Ferris wheel, and Jiulong Lake Park—showcased the district's contemporary urban style and vitality.

Four themed exhibition zones were also set up on site. Signature showcases such as "Nanchang Gifts" cultural-creative products and "Yangshilei" intangible cultural heritage displays enabled guests to get up close to Honggutan's innovation and cultural depth.

The most exciting news for Hong Kong visitors was the event's exclusive promotions: 79% special pricing at Nanchang Sunac Land, 30% off at the Nanchang Star Ferris Wheel, and VR park offers as low as 30% off. From attraction tickets to hotel accommodation, the benefits covered the full travel experience with strong value and sincerity.

The event also produced tangible results. Key cultural and tourism enterprises from both places signed a cooperation agreement on "mutual visitor referrals," laying an institutional foundation for the prosperity of two-way tourism.

Looking ahead, Honggutan will take this promotion conference as a new starting point to continuously optimize cultural and tourism offerings and deepen cooperation with Hong Kong in areas such as visitor market development and brand promotion—making exchanges more regular and diverse. With growing interaction between the two places, more Hong Kong friends are expected to visit Honggutan: to feel the poetic scene of "sunset clouds and a lone wild duck flying together" at Qiushui Square, to enjoy relaxed urban leisure along the Gan River, and to draw inspiration from the spirit of heroes aboard the Nanchang Warship.

SOURCE Honggutan District Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism