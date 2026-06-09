Honouring the Spirit of Nanyang Overseas Chinese Mechanics: MIXUE Roots in Sarawak to Safeguard Local Precious Historical Heritage

Xing Weiping, Chinese Consul General in Kuching; Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas; Datuk Wee Hong Seng, Mayor of Kuching South City, together with numerous overseas Chinese community representatives attended the ceremony to witness the launch of this local cultural project.

Consul General Xing Weiping stated that the Nanyang Overseas Chinese Mechanics stepped forward amid wartime turmoil and forged profound China-Malaysia friendship through their devotion and hard work. Preserving and inheriting this shared history is a shared responsibility of communities from both countries. Deputy Premier Douglas Uggah Embas pointed out that the self-sacrificing spirit of the mechanics constitutes an invaluable cultural asset of Sarawak, and once completed, the monument will help younger generations forever remember the dedication and sense of responsibility of the predecessors. Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng expressed hopes that all sectors will continue carrying forward the community spirit of friendship and mutual assistance and sustain Sarawak's fine cultural traditions. As a major donor, MIXUE's representatives took part in the foundation-laying ceremony in person to back the inheritance of local cultural heritage.

Having long invested deeply in Sarawak's market, MIXUE consistently respects and cherishes Sarawak's diverse cultures and indigenous history. The story of the Nanyang Overseas Chinese Mechanics stands not only as a vital cultural hallmark of Sarawak but also an important bond connecting grassroots friendship between China and Malaysia. By proactively engaging in historical conservation and cultural inheritance initiatives, MIXUE aims to introduce this local history to more young people and let the pioneers' spirit take root and thrive across Sarawak.

For years, MIXUE has established solid local roots across Malaysia, respecting diversified indigenous customs and tailoring its business expansion to local consumption habits. As a core strategic market for the brand in Malaysia, Sarawak sees MIXUE staying closely connected and integrated with neighbourhood communities. The brand frequently joins local cultural events and social welfare initiatives, evolving into a homegrown enterprise growing alongside Sarawak's society.

The sponsorship for the monument marks another key effort of MIXUE to advance Sarawak's cultural development, sustain local heritage and bolster people-to-people exchanges between China and Malaysia. Moving forward, the brand will continue leveraging culture as a linkage to conserve indigenous history, deepen local engagement and contribute steadily to Sarawak's cultural advancement.

Up to now, MIXUE has partnered with 300 to 400 local entrepreneurs nationwide in Malaysia, creating nearly 4,000 local jobs and serving over 200,000 Malaysian consumers every single day.

Committed to long-term local development and community service, MIXUE has adapted its standardized international operational systems to fit Malaysia's market conditions, continuously providing vocational training for local employees and reliable startup platforms for aspiring local entrepreneurs to fuel steady growth of Malaysia's consumer sector.

Beyond regular commercial operations, MIXUE maintains consistent focus on local livelihood support and disaster relief. When severe floods hit northern Malaysia previously, MIXUE's Malaysian headquarters teamed up with franchise partners to set up a charity task force. The team visited flood-hit areas in Perlis and Perak, distributing more than 4,000 drinks to comfort affected residents and deliver practical support for post-disaster recovery.

In addition, over a hundred MIXUE outlets in Malaysia have obtained Halal certification issued by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM). This certification reflects the brand's strict adherence to local food safety regulations, respect for local religious customs and rigorous compliance principles, further earning recognition and trust from Malaysian consumers.

Going forward, MIXUE will keep deepening its footprint in Malaysia's domestic market, actively participating in public welfare, community construction, youth empowerment and cross-cultural exchange programmes. With affordable, high-quality products and pragmatic localized practices, MIXUE will cooperate with all Malaysian stakeholders to bring greater well-being and development opportunities to local communities.

SOURCE MIXUE Group