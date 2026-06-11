Hope and inspiration: China-Greece cultural dialogue's contemporary relevance

BEIJING, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily:

The second World Conference of Classics convened on June 9 and 10 in Athens, Greece. The conference brought together renowned scholars and experts from China, Greece, and other nations, providing a platform for participants to discuss how classical wisdom can address contemporary needs and how different civilizations can learn from each other through dialogue based on equality and mutual respect.

Recently, Dr. Rodanthi Hatzopoulou, a Greek lecturer at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law and an international law scholar, published an article in People's Daily. She emphasized the contemporary value of the dialogue between the two great ancient civilizations of Greece and China. Dr. Rodanthi noted that classical wisdom can offer insights into modern challenges such as rapid technological change and geopolitical uncertainty, highlighting that cultural exchange and mutual learning are important forces in the development of human civilization.

Dr. Rodanthi stated that China and Greece are two of the most representative ancient civilizations in the world, both have continuously contributed to world civilization. The conference in Athens therefore represents more than a celebration of the past. It is a discussion about the present and the future.

The conference centered on discussions around several key topics, including virtue and education, moral communities in changing societies, culture-based approaches to global order, and the role of humanistic values in the digital age. Dr. Rodanthi believes these themes show that classical studies are not far from reality. On the contrary, they speak directly to some of the most pressing issues of our time.

Take the issue of "The role of humanistic values in the digital age", for example, new technologies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and digital platforms, are transforming every aspect of life. They offer great convenience and opportunity, but they also raise difficult questions about ethics, privacy, human dignity, and social responsibility. Technology can process information, but it cannot by itself define wisdom. It can connect people directly, but it cannot guarantee mutual understanding. Classical traditions remind us that human beings must remain at the center of progress.

That is why the China-Greece dialogue on classics is not nostalgic. It is future-oriented. It asks how ancient wisdom can help modern societies think more carefully about development, justice, responsibility, and human dignity. It also encourages people to see culture not as an obstacle, but as a bridge.

In recent years, cultural exchanges between China and Greece have continued to deepen. Collaboration has broadened to encompass fields such as archaeology, education, museums, cultural heritage protection, academic research, translation, tourism, and youth exchanges. These activities contribute to the rapprochement of cultures on many levels.

Looking ahead, Dr. Rodanthi expressed optimism about the prospects for further enhancing cultural exchanges and mutual learning between Greece and China. In a world facing uncertainty and division, the cultural exchange between China and Greece offers confidence and inspiration. It tells us that ancient civilizations still have contemporary value, that different cultures can meet through respect rather than suspicion, and that the common future of humanity depends not only on technological progress or economic development, but also on wisdom, understanding and moral vision.

SOURCE People's Daily