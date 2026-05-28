HopeGoo Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with "Flight Blind Box" Campaign for Summer Surprises

HONG KONG, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HopeGoo, the international travel platform under Tongcheng Travel (0780.HK), has recently launched its second-anniversary campaign, "Begin Your Surprise Journey, Explore the World". Running from 26 to 30 May, the campaign features an innovative "Flight Blind Box" lucky draw, offering Hong Kong users high-value summer travel deals through an engaging, interactive experience. The initiative aims to reward the user community and energise the local travel market.

Unwrap Summer Surprises: 19 Popular Routes to Inspire Your Next Getaway

The centrepiece of the celebration is the "Flight Blind Box". Registered HopeGoo app users receive one free daily chance to open a box simply by visiting the campaign page, with additional chances unlocked by completing simple in-app tasks. Each box may reveal a reward: discount flight vouchers, G-Coins travel credits, or hotel coupons.

The most coveted prize is a HK$288 discount voucher valid across 19 selected routes, designed for Hong Kong travellers' summer plans and applicable for departures between 1 June and 31 July 2026. The network spans popular getaways including Sanya, Kaohsiung, Phuket, Bangkok, Osaka, and Seoul departing from Hong Kong, alongside regional routes within Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and more, catering to diverse travel tastes across Asia.

"Hong Kong travellers are always looking for great value and memorable experiences," said Sharon Shen, Head of HopeGoo. "As we mark our second anniversary, we are excited to introduce the 'Flight Blind Box' — a fun and novel way to bring real benefits to our users. More than a celebration, this is an invitation to explore summer adventures together and inject fresh excitement into the market."

Two Years of Growth: Technology-Enhanced Travel for Global Users

Since its launch, HopeGoo has focused on serving travellers worldwide while deepening its presence in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. This dual strategy of local engagement and global expansion has driven robust growth, with its service network now spanning multiple markets. Performance is particularly strong in the Greater Bay Area, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Malaysia. In the first quarter of 2026, HopeGoo's user base grew 2.9 times year-on-year, while bookings for those popular destinations surged more than fivefold.

Evolving with user needs, HopeGoo has grown from a core ticketing service into a comprehensive travel platform, now covering local experiences, unique stays, family activities, and curated discoveries — building an ecosystem that supports travellers throughout their journey. The platform offers a full range of travel products — flights, hotels, attraction tickets, and local tours — and supports major international payment methods.

Technology is central to this evolution. HopeGoo's integrated AI travel assistant, DeepTrip, supports real-time conversation in 17 languages. It understands complex travel requests expressed in natural language, instantly generating personalised itineraries that combine transport, accommodation, and activities — all bookable with a single click.

By continuously learning from user behaviour and preferences, AI enables smarter product matching and more precise recommendations. This is especially valuable in complex decisions like hotel bookings, where AI analyses vast volumes of reviews against personal preferences, significantly improving decision-making and booking satisfaction.

About HopeGoo:

HopeGoo is a one-stop international travel platform under Tongcheng Travel (0780.HK), headquartered in Hong Kong. Through technology and innovation, HopeGoo provides global travellers with convenient, smart, and high-value travel booking services.

How to Participate in the Anniversary Campaign:

The campaign starts at 10:00 on 26 May 2026 and ends at 23:59 on 30 May 2026 (GMT+8). All registered HopeGoo app users are eligible. Open the HopeGoo app, visit the anniversary campaign page, and join the "Flight Blind Box" lucky draw.

SOURCE HopeGoo