Horion to Make Debut at Integrated Systems Europe 2026, Showcasing Smart Collaboration Solutions

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horion, a leading technology company specializing in smart interactive displays, made its inaugural appearance at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026, held in Barcelona, Spain, from February 3 to 6, 2026. At booth 2A100, Horion unveiled its latest smart collaboration and interactive display solutions, marking a significant milestone in the company's international expansion.

Integrated Systems Europe is one of the world's premier exhibitions for professional audiovisual and integrated systems. It attracts industry professionals, system integrators, and enterprise users from across the global technology sector. Horion's debut at ISE underscores its commitment to broadening its global footprint and engaging with key stakeholders in the industry.

During the exhibition, Horion showcased a comprehensive range of smart collaboration tools designed to enhance modern meeting and communication environments. These solutions prioritize intuitive user interaction and dependable performance while offering versatile applications across various collaborative scenarios—enabling more efficient and engaging teamwork.

Horion's Smart Collaboration & Interactive Solutions are ideal for corporate meeting rooms, educational institutions, and hybrid workspaces. By seamlessly integrating advanced interactive display technology with user-centric design, these solutions aim to boost communication efficiency and facilitate effective real-time collaboration.

"Participating in Integrated Systems Europe 2026 represented an important milestone for Horion as our first international exhibition," said the Global Head of Sales & Marketing at Horion. "We are excited to connect with global partners and industry leaders to demonstrate how our innovative interactive display technologies can transform smart collaboration."

Through its presence at ISE 2026, Horion strengthened its international presence while exploring new partnerships with global system integrators and solution providers.

