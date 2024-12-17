HoSkar Night Event Series 2025: Let's explore the Real Estate market together!

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HoSkar Night series has become a favorite event for hospitality and real estate professionals across Asia, connecting industry leaders, developers, and innovators in a vibrant networking atmosphere. In 2024, the series embarked on an incredible journey, covering major cities such as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Phnom Penh, Bangkok, and Manila cementing its status as a key platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration in the industry.

HoSkar Night calendar 2025

Launched in 2024, the HoSkar Talk – Developers Seminar marked a new milestone, bringing industry professionals together to discuss critical topics shaping the future of the hospitality and real estate industries. Looking ahead to 2025, the HoSkar Talk will dive deep into themes such as Wellness in Real Estate, Branded Residences, Technological Advancements in Hospitality, F&B Trends, and Design in Project Development.

Mark your calendars for the 2025 event series, scheduled in key cities across the region: Bangkok (8th May), Phnom Penh (29th May), Manila (19th June), Ho Chi Minh City (10th July), Hanoi (29th October), Dubai (6th November) and Ho Chi Minh City (27th November).

Kick off 2025 with us by joining the first HoSkar Night of the year in Ho Chi Minh City on 18th March, from 6 PM - 9 PM at Vinpearl Landmark 81, Autograph Collection. This event is part of the Meet The Experts conference, the largest Hospitality and Real Estate conference for industry professionals in the region, promising to set the tone for an exciting year ahead.

Brought to you by WeHub, the largest community for hospitality and real estate developers, as well as senior industry professionals in the region. With its commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth, WeHub provides a robust platform for members to share knowledge, explore opportunities, and stay ahead in a competitive market.

HoSkar Night would not be possible without the incredible support of our sponsors and partners. If you'd like to showcase your brand, share your expertise, or collaborate with us to make 2025 even more impactful, we'd love to hear from you.

Vision Asia Pacific is a registered company which owns WeHub and organizes many event series, including Meet The Experts conference (MTE) and HoSkar Night networking event.

