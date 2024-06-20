HoSkar Night Returns To Its Hometown: A Spectacular Reunion In Ho Chi Minh City On July 11th

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vietnamese hospitality market is gaining traction, supported by the impact of the new visa policy and stimulus programs. The return of Chinese tourists is also underway, bringing positive effects to some of the key beach destinations. The development of hospitality real estate projects is still facing challenges; however, strong interest from regional investors makes the sector still extremely interesting for local developers and operators.

To connect local market leaders, key industry players and foreign expertise, WeHub is pleased to bring back the HoSkar Night to Ho Chi Minh City, aiming to support the industry in reconnecting, gaining market insights and generating business opportunities.

Recognized as the premier networking platform in the region, HoSkar Night is designed for professionals in the hospitality and real estate sectors to connect with real estate developers, hotel owners, designers, hotel general managers, senior industry leaders, technology specialists, culinary innovators, and forward-thinking business entrepreneurs.

HoSkar Night includes two sessions. HoSkar Talk, where key industry leaders will share market information and discuss trends, is only open to real estate developers and hotel owners. The HoSkar networking session, the largest networking event in Asia, will follow afterward.

HoSkar Night HCMC will be held on July 11th at the newly opened Hilton Saigon - the first Hilton hotel in the city. It will mark the introduction of HoSkar Talk to HCMC, featuring keynote speeches and a panel discussion.

Renowned experts, including Christian Pucher from Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Bousserind Comson from HotStats, Christopher Hur from Lodgis Hospitality, Jenny Milos from Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Thu Le from Sovico Hospitality Group, Michael Paul Piro from Indochina Capital Corporation, Rohit Sachdev from Soho Hospitality and Mauro Gasparotti from Savills Hotels, will share their insights on Vietnam's and the region's market trends. They will delve into the appeal of focused-service hotel models, optimizing operations through hotel design and explore the future trajectory of Vietnam's hotel market.

Following the HoSkar Talk, the networking session will start from 6 PM, offering esteemed guests the opportunity to forge valuable connections, explore potential business partnerships, and enjoy socializing. Given the event's exclusive nature and limited capacity, priority access will be accorded to local developers, hotel owners, senior industry professionals, and esteemed members of the WeHub community.

Hosted by Hilton Saigon, in partnership with Savills Hotels and SEARA Sports System and supported by PR Newswire, the HoSkar Night aspires to create an extraordinary networking experience for industry professionals in Ho Chi Minh City.

Following HoSkar Night HCMC, a series of events is set to take place across Southeast Asia including Manila (September 2024), Hanoi (October 2024).

Following HoSkar Night HCMC, a series of events is set to take place across Southeast Asia including Manila (September 2024), Hanoi (October 2024).

