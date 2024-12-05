Hot spring town of Nasushiobara, eat your way around, and enjoy the hot springs-21th to 22th December 2024

NASUSHIOBARA, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasushiobara City in Tochigi prefecture sells walking tours that take in the historic sites and beautiful nature of the Shiobara Onsen hot spring resort, as well as Itamuro Onsen, a hot spring resort designated as a "national hot spring resort" by the Ministry of the Environment. The walking event "Premium ONSEN Gastronomy Walking" will be held at Shiobara Onsen on December 21st, 2024, and at Itamuro Onsen on December 22nd, 2024. The tour will offer views of Nasushiobara's spectacular winter scenery, as well as serve cuisine made with local ingredients, with the aim of attracting tourists from both Japan and abroad.

Walking event held in Shiobara Onsen (https://youtu.be/PdhRnPmHQlA), Participants walk while enjoying the historical sites and beautiful nature of the Shiobara Onsen area. They will ride the gondola at Hunter Mountain Ski Resort to the top of the snowy mountain and enjoy the spectacular view from the top. At Gastronomy Point, you can enjoy sweets made with strawberries and milk, a specialty of Nasushiobara City. We hope you will also enjoy the buffet at Cafe Restaurant Lamp. Departure from Momiji Valley is at 11:30 and the return time is 15:00.

Shiobara Onsen is dotted with hot springs of seven colors (milky white, greenish white, golden yellow, brownish brown, black, light ink red, and transparent). Enjoy the baths of Shiobara Onsenkyo, which has six of the 10 types of spring quality found in Japan.

Walking event held at Itamuro Onsen (https://youtu.be/XXrBaPK2e80) will take you on a 3km walk around the hot spring village. You can visit famous places such as Katoya Ryokan, a nationally registered tangible cultural property, and the Warehouse Museum, and taste Nasu beef, a food the region is proud of. The tour will depart from Kuroiso Roadside Station at 11:30 and disband at Sachinoyu Onsen at 15:00.

Itamuro Onsen's spring quality is mainly colorless and transparent alkaline simple hot spring, with a temperature of about 40 degrees. The mild, moist water warms the body over time, so it is well-known for its comfort, allowing you to stay in it for as long as you like.

It is said that visitors recover so well that they no longer need walking sticks, and the effects of using the hot spring can be expected to be quite impressive, leading to it being called "Shimotsuke's medicinal bath."

Shiobara Onsen is holding a light-up event called "Shiobara Onsen - The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7uM9WNF0_4) until March 31, 2025. The lights of bamboo lanterns and bamboo balls will fantastically light up the hot spring town. The lights will be on from 5pm to 9pm, so please come and join us.

Book this tour from:

"Premium ONSEN Gastronomy Walking in Shiobara Onsen" https://www.kkday.com/en-au/product/263335

"Premium ONSEN Gastronomy Walking in Itamuro Onsen" https://www.kkday.com/en-au/product/263334

Contact information: The tourism bureau of Nasushiobara City https://nasushiobara-kanko.jp/english/

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The tourism bureau of Nasushiobara city