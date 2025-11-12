Hotel edit x seven soft opening its second property in Shodoshima, Kagawa prefecture on Monday 26TH January 2026

https://editxseven.com/setouchi-shodoshima/

Located approximately one hour by ferry from Takamatsu Port, Shodoshima is the second-largest island in the Seto Inland Sea, blessed with rich natural surroundings of both sea and mountains. In this tranquil environment, Hotel edit x seven Setouchi Shodoshima is set to open.

The property comprises 45 guest rooms, including suites of over 120 square meters, offering guests refined interiors and a serene atmosphere that ensures the utmost relaxation and comfort.

The hotel will also feature "edén SETOUCHI," the first thermal spa on the island with sweeping ocean views. The on-site restaurant will serve seasonal cuisine inspired by the abundant blessings of the Seto Inland Sea.

Room Types

WEST Building

Room Type Size Capacity Bunk (Ocean View – West Building) Room: 44.00㎡ – 54.00㎡ Up to 6 guests Terrace Bunk (Ocean View – West Building) Type A: Room 44.00㎡, Terrace 68.00㎡

Type B: Room 54.00㎡, Terrace 52.00㎡ Up to 6 guests Twin (Ocean View – West Building) Room: 60.00㎡ Up to 4 guests Terrace Twin (Ocean View – West Building) Room: 60.00㎡, Terrace: 35.00㎡ Up to 4 guests Penthouse (Ocean View – West Building) Room: 143.00㎡, Terrace: 94.00㎡ Up to 4 guests

EAST Building

Room Type Size Capacity Garden Suite with Plunge Pool (East Building) Room: 123.00㎡, Terrace: 140.00㎡ Up to 8 guests Japanese Modern (East Building) Room: 42.00㎡, Terrace: 17.00㎡ Up to 6 guests Superior Bunk (East Building) Room: 51.00㎡, Terrace: 15.00㎡ Up to 6 guests Superior Twin (East Building) Type H: Room 70.00㎡, Terrace 21.00㎡

Type I: Room 69.00㎡, Terrace 17.00㎡ Up to 4 guests

A Luxurious Experience of Gastronomy and Thermal Spa by edén

The renowned "edén," a restaurant and thermal spring spa produced by the Salt Group in Katsuura, will debut within the scenic edit x seven Setouchi Shodoshima.

The restaurant, open from breakfast through dinner, will offer menus that celebrate the rich ingredients unique to Shodoshima. Guests can enjoy seasonal seafood, island-grown vegetables, olive oil, and soy sauce, all crafted into modern and refined dishes that express the essence of the island.

Drawing on the Salt Group's extensive expertise in bathing and spa experiences, the property will also introduce Shodoshima's first authentic thermal spa.

The facility features a sauna accommodating up to 20 guests, equipped with an auto löyly system, a 1.2-meter-deep cold bath, an indoor bath, and an infinity pool that seamlessly blends with the sea.

Regardless of weather or season, guests can enjoy a tranquil and immersive retreat harmonized with the natural beauty of the Seto Inland Sea.

Through this integration of "tasting the island" and "refreshing on the island,"edén offers a holistic and elevated stay experience found nowhere else.

Special Opening Offer Now Available

【 Grand Opening Commemorative Plan】

Limited to stays from Monday, January 26, 2026 to the end of May 2026

To celebrate the opening of edit x seven Setouchi Shodoshima, we are pleased to offer two exclusive commemorative plans for stays between January 26, 2026 and the end of May 2026. Guests can enjoy a 30% discount on two exclusive plans supervised by the Salt Group — a Breakfast-Included Plan and a Two-Meal Plan (Breakfast & Dinner).

Guests can enjoy a 30% discount on the following plans:

Opening Commemorative Plan with Breakfast / Two Meals (Breakfast & Dinner) | Click here for details

Property Name : edit x seven Setouchi Shodoshima (edit by seven Setouchi Shodoshima)

*The "x" in edit x seven represents the lowercase English letter "x" (not the mathematical symbol "×").

Soft Opening: January 26, 2026 (Monday)

Grand Opening: Scheduled for March 2026

Location: 144-21 Yasuda-ko, Shodoshima-cho, Shozu-gun, Kagawa 761-4411, Japan

Structure / Floors:

WEST Building: Reinforced Concrete (RC), 8 floors

Reinforced Concrete (RC), 8 floors EAST Building: Reinforced Concrete (RC), 8 floors

Total Floor Area: 4,553.24㎡ (approximately 1,377.35 tsubo)

Number of Guest Rooms: 45

Teaser Website: https://editxseven.com/setouchi-shodoshima/

About fav hospitality group Co., Ltd.

fav hospitality group Co., Ltd. (FHG) is a hospitality innovation company that aims to seamlessly integrate trends, technology, finance, and design to create new forms of "play" and "hospitality" that align with the times.

Under its FHG HOTELS portfolio, the company operates a diverse range of properties across Japan, including the "fav" brand for group stays, the premium brand "FAV LUX", the high-end "seven x seven" brand that redefines modern luxury, its sister brand "edit x seven", and the culture-driven business hotel brand "BASE LAYER HOTEL."

Currently, FHG operates 18 properties nationwide, with plans to open an additional 20 properties by the end of 2027. The company is also actively engaged in developing new hotel concepts through cross-industry collaborations and enhancing the guest experience through the use of digital transformation (DX) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

SOURCE Kasumigaseki Capital Co., Ltd.