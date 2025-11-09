HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARK ROYAL Hotel: First-time winner in both hotel and restaurant categories at the World Luxury Awards 2025

This award, the first since the hotel opened in 2023, is a result of the hotel's unique accommodation experience and the internationally acclaimed dining experience at JAM17 DINING, which focuses on stone oven cuisine and incorporates seasonal elements and a story-driven approach.

■ Award details

HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARK ROYAL Hotel



Luxury Design Boutique Hotel - East Asia

Luxury LGBTQ-Friendly Hotel - Global Winner

JAM17 DINING

Best Locally Sourced Produce Menu - Japan

Luxury Entertainment Restaurant - Asia

Italian Cuisine - East Asia

■ Comment from General Manager Katsushi Nishikawa, HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARK ROYAL Hotel

We would like to express our sincere gratitude for being recognized in the hotel and restaurant categories at the World Luxury Awards 2025.

Since its opening, HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU has aimed to create spaces that embody the diversity and creativity of the city as a "hotel that lets you fully enjoy the city." This award is a great honor, as it is the culmination of the passion of our hotel guests and each of our staff who work together with the community. At JAM17 DINING and other facilities within the hotel, we are constantly striving to create new value so that we can provide visitors with experiences that stimulate their senses. Encouraged by this recognition, we will continue to hone the quality of our service so that we can deliver "memorable stays."

■ About the World Luxury Awards

The World Luxury Awards are prestigious awards for businesses that offer outstanding services and facilities from around the world in four categories: hotels, spas, restaurants, and travel. Established in 2006, the World Luxury Awards recognizes the top luxury hotels from around the world, with the winners selected each year by a panel of over 300,000 guests and industry professionals, including travel agencies.

Official website: https://www.theworldluxuryawards.com

■ About HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU

This lifestyle hotel serves as a base for enjoying the town of Kabukicho to the fullest. Located on floors 20 to 38, the 538 guest rooms offer a space where you can bask in the excitement and joy of the entertainment venues. Choose from a variety of layouts to suit your travel purpose, and enjoy the mid-century modern design that evokes the history of the area. The public areas allow you to enjoy the art, music, and other culture that emerges in Shinjuku Kabukicho, and JAM17 DINING & BAR on the 17th floor connects the hotel to the town, providing a fun way to connect with the charms of the town.

Tel: 81 3 6233 8888(Main)

Official website: https://www.hotelgroove.jp/en/

■ About JAM17 DINING

JAM17 DINING offers a vibrant dining experience with a sense of groove, set in a dining space that features the dynamism of an open kitchen. The signature stone oven, located at the heart of the kitchen, offers gentle yet strong heat. We pride ourselves on using ingredients sourced from the Kanto region, including Miura vegetables delivered fresh from the farm, embracing the region's seasonal bounty, and locking in the flavors in the stone oven.

Hours: 11:30 a.m.- 10:00 p.m. (Last order 9:00 p.m.)

Seating: 132 seats (Maximum of 15 guests per room)

Tel:81 3 62338217(Main)

Official website: https://www.hotelgroove.jp/en/jam17/dining.html

