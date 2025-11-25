HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU strengthens its services for deaf and hard of hearing guests

We aim to be a "people-friendly hotel" where all guests can have a comfortable stay

HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel's initiatives to accommodate deaf and hard of hearing guests

Our hotel strives to create a universal service environment so that all guests from diverse backgrounds can enjoy a safe and comfortable stay.

Sign Language Lessons

We hold study sessions with lecturers from the Tokyo Sign Language Interpreter Dispatch Center for Japanese sign language and the Japanese ASL Signers Society for international sign language, promoting communication using sign language among hotel associates.

Introduction of Cotopat® subtitle display system

The reception desk has installed a system that recognizes voice in real time and displays text, illustrations, and videos on a screen. This eliminates the difficulty of hearing conversations and facilitates smooth communication.

https://www.kyoceradocumentsolutions.co.jp/products/ict-service/communication/cotopat/

Utilizing the "chat function" of "Kotozna In-room"

The app, Kotozna In-room, which has a multilingual concierge function, will be used to respond to customer orders and requests. Kotozna In-room allows access to hotel information and amenity ordering, as well as tourist information for the surrounding area. The chat function will also be used as a real-time communication tool between customers and associates.

https://www.kotozna.com/in-room

City of Sign Language Sponsorship of the Tokyo International Deaf Arts Festival

The festival will be held in Koenji, Tokyo for four days from 6 to 9 November 2025, and will introduce deaf arts through a diverse program including theater, film, performances, and markets, and promote mutual exchange between deaf and hearing people.

HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU is a universal hotel and will be supporting this art festival. On 7 November, we will be setting up a stall at the Marche, participating in cleanup activities, and communicating with deaf people.

At 109 Cinemas Premium Shinjuku in Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, Special screening of Academy Award-winning film "Coda"

To coincide with an international event related to the deaf and hard of hearing to be held in November, 109 Cinemas Premium Shinjuku held a special screening of "Coda," winner of three Academy Awards in 2022 (Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor) for one week only from 7 to 13 November 2025. The film is a moving drama about a young girl who is the only hearing member of a deaf family and aspires to pursue a career in music.

*The film will be screened with barrier-free Japanese subtitles.

https://109cinemas.net/premiumshinjuku/news/9308.html

【HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel】

This lifestyle hotel is your base for enjoying the town of Kabukicho to the fullest. The 538 guest rooms, located on floors 20 to 38, are spaces where you can bask in the excitement and joy of the entertainment venues. They feature a variety of layouts to suit your travel purpose and a mid-century modern design that evokes the history of the area. JAM17 DINING & BAR, located on the 17th floor and connecting the hotel to the town, is a new social gathering place for the town that continues to radiate new energy to the world.

【Reservations and Inquiries】 81 3 6233 8217

https://www.hotelgroove.jp/en/

【Tokyu Hotels Sustainability Policy】

As our sustainability policy, we have established three sustainability goals (visions we aspire to be) - an "Earth-friendly hotel, a city-friendly hotel, and a people-friendly hotel" - and six key sustainability themes (themes that we will focus on among social issues). With a deep awareness of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), we will contribute to the realization of a "sustainable society" through our hotel business.

*The photo is for illustrative purposes only. *Business hours and information may be subject to change. *The information contained in this press release is current as of the date of publication. Please note that it may differ from the latest information.

For press-related inquiries concerning this release, please contact:

HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel

Chika Ayabe, Narumi Chiba (Public Relations/Brand Management)

E-mail: [email protected] / Tel: 81 3 6233 7693

SOURCE HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel