Hotel Indigo of IHG Hotels & Resorts announces Charmaine Sheh as its newest brand ambassador

SHANGHAI, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hotel Indigo brand, under IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), has recently announced Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh as its latest brand ambassador in Greater China. As tourism trends shift from single sightseeing tours to deeper cultural experiences of each locale, Hotel Indigo is 'The World's Neighborhood Hotel' that invites travelers to 'Live At The Heart Of The Neighborhood', highlighting unique homegrown stories of destinations to inspire discovery and showcase the customs and authentic charm of surrounding nooks and crannies. Guests are welcomed to slow down and truly immerse themselves in the unique charm and distinctiveness of each city.

Teaming up with a top talent to discover local secrets

Just as no two neighborhoods are alike, no two Hotel Indigos alike. Hotel Indigo embodies a mission to 'Live At The Heart Of The Neighborhood', and is committed to delving deeper into local flavors and traditions through a vivid collection of neighborhood stories guests can touch, taste and feel. From design-led inspirations to dining adventures, every detail is meticulously curated to reflect the spirit of the destination and travelers are free to immerse themselves in elevated home comforts to restore and recharge.

This time, Hotel Indigo and its latest brand ambassador Charmaine Sheh are jumping headfirst into an in-depth dialogue on culture and travel. As a talented actress and a seasoned professional in on-screen storytelling, Charmaine is widely renowned by audiences far and wide. Her performance art is exemplified by her nuanced understanding of each role, and closely aligns with Hotel Indigo's relentless pursuit of quality and detail. Through Charmaine's experiences at Hotel Indigo, everyone can join in on an unforgettable journey of wanderlust and unearth what lies behind each corner of the neighborhood.

Seven Days In The Neighborhood, discovering hidden maps of the city

Hotel Indigo invites Charmaine Sheh to explore vibrant cities and guide travelers to the best-kept secrets that hide within. Explore Wan Chai's lively streets and the warm memories around Hotel Indigo Hong Kong Island, where countless treasures await. Experience the vibrant rhythm and rich cultural tapestry of Taipei at Hotel Indigo Taipei North, blending stylish design with an enchanting journey. Alternatively, visit Hotel Indigo Alishan in the stunning Alishan National Scenic Area for breathtaking sunrises and misty landscapes. Or, delve into Kaohsiung's maritime history and refreshing local culture at Hotel Indigo Kaohsiung Central Park.

Ms. Charmaine Sheh shares her thoughts on collaborating with Hotel Indigo: "Whether it be the exquisite design-led stories of a hotel or the heartfelt performances in a play, the moments we cherish the most are derived from our careful observation and understanding of life. I am excited to embark on a journey of exploration with Hotel Indigo, delving into various cultures and feeling the unique urban charm of the city. At Hotel Indigo, I hope that every stay will bring delightful surprises with colorful experiences as we Live At The Heart Of The Neighborhood."

As of the first quarter of 2024, Hotel Indigo has more than 70 openings and pipelines in Greater China, covering major cities such as Shanghai, Suzhou, Xiamen, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong. In the future, Hotel Indigo will continue to expand its footprint and build a bridge for more guests to connect with each destination's culture as 'The World's Neighborhood Hotel'.

About Hotel Indigo

Hotel Indigo is an upper upscale, lifestyle hotel brand focused on creating a uniquely local experience in each of our hotels. We deliver a beautiful perspective of the neighborhood, bringing its sights, sounds, and flavors into our spaces. For more information, please visit https://www.hotelindigo.com.

