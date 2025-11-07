Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion Awarded a MICHELIN One-Key Rating for the Second Year in a Row

A serene sanctuary and an elegant gateway to Kyoto's autumn splendor

TOKYO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsui Fudosan Hotel Management Co., Ltd. is delighted to announce that Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion has once again earned the prestigious Michelin One-Key distinction, marking its second consecutive year of recognition by the Michelin Guide released on October 8, 2025. Four other distinguished properties within the Mitsui Fudosan Hotel Management portfolio were also featured in this year's edition.

Awarded a MICHELIN One-Key Rating for the Second Consecutive Year. Kennin-ji Temple, famed for its autumn colors, is a 7-minute walk from the hotel.

Launched in 2024, the Michelin Key recognizes hotels offering exceptional and memorable stays that embody excellence in design, comfort, and service. In its second year, the program honored 128 remarkable properties across Japan.

Located in the heart of Higashiyama, Kyoto's storied district of tranquil beauty and deep cultural heritage, moments from the historic Kennin-ji Temple, Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion harmoniously blends timeless Kyoto aesthetics with contemporary sophistication. Guests are invited to savor a Kyoto-style breakfast curated by the historic restaurant Yasaka Endo, unwind in serene public baths overlooking an intimate garden, and immerse themselves in Japanese artistry within the guest lounge, where origami paper and traditional stationery invite moments of quiet reflection. This season, the hotel also invites guests to embrace the spirit of self-care travel—a refined "treat-yourself" retreat for those seeking calm, beauty, and renewal amid Kyoto's autumn splendor.

The Celestine Hotels brand encompasses three distinctive destinations in Japan—Kyoto, Ginza, and Shiba in Tokyo. Each embodies the concept of an elegant retreat, offering refined experiences inspired by the local culture and surroundings. This autumn, we warmly invite guests to discover Kyoto's breathtaking foliage and embrace the season's allure amid the comfort, grace, and genuine hospitality that define The Celestine experience.

HOTEL THE CELESTINE KYOTO GION

Address: 572 Komatsucho, Yasaka-dori, Higashioji Nishi, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto 605-0933

Nearby Fall Foliage Destinations

Kyoto's fall colors are typically at their most magnificent from late November to early December.

Kiyomizu-dera Temple & Yasaka Shrine Area

Located in Higashiyama, this celebrated area offers breathtaking views of temples framed by crimson maple leaves, just a 12-minute stroll from the hotel. During the limited autumn illumination period, Kiyomizu-dera Temple glows in ethereal beauty, inviting evening visitors to experience Kyoto's enchanting autumn nights.

Fall 2025 illumination: November 22 (Saturday) to December 7 (Sunday)

Extended hours: 5:30 p.m.– 9:00 p.m. (last admission)

Kennin-ji Temple

As Kyoto's oldest Zen temple and the head temple of the Kennin-ji sect of Rinzai Buddhism, this spiritual landmark exudes a serene atmosphere that perfectly complements the season's hues. Its iconic rock garden, framed by white gravel and green moss, highlights the gentle contrast of autumn leaves. Only a 7-minute walk from the hotel, Kennin-ji offers a peaceful haven ideal for leisurely contemplation.

Fall 2025 illumination: November 29 (Saturday) to December 13 (Saturday)

Extended hours: 5:30 p.m.–7:00 p.m. (last admission)

Four Other Hotels Featured in the Michelin Guide



Alongside Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion, four additional properties under the Mitsui Fudosan Hotel Management portfolio have been recognized, reflecting the group's unwavering commitment to refined design, gracious comfort, and heartfelt hospitality.

Highlights:

Hotel The Celestine Ginza

– An urban sanctuary in the heart of Ginza, offering tranquil guestrooms and exceptional dining at the signature restaurant, Ginza Casita.

Address: 8-4-22 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061

Mitsui Garden Hotel Ginza Premier

– The only high-rise property in Ginza, where every guestroom above the 16th floor reveals sweeping city panoramas and understated elegance.

Address: 13-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061

Mitsui Garden Hotel Yokohama Minatomirai Premier

– A refined bayside retreat featuring a Sky Pool with panoramic views of Tokyo Bay and the distant silhouette of Mt. Fuji.

Address: Minato Mirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama City, Kanagawa 220-0012

Mitsui Garden Hotel Kyoto Sanjo Premier

– A tranquil hideaway on Sanjo-dori Street, where a serene courtyard lounge and restorative bath facilities embody Kyoto's spirit of calm.

Address: 45-1 Hishiya-cho, Higashiiru, Higashinotoin, Sanjo-dori, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto 604-8131

About the MICHELIN Key Rating

Introduced in 2024, the MICHELIN Key celebrates hotels offering extraordinary stays that engage and inspire —just as the MICHELIN Stars honor the art of fine dining.

One Key: A remarkable stay distinguished by character and individuality

Two Keys: An exceptional stay defined by refinement and sophistication

Three Keys: A transcendent stay representing the pinnacle of design, comfort, and service

Evaluation Criteria:

The hotel itself serves as a destination Excellence in architecture and interior design Consistent quality in service and comfort Experience reflecting exceptional value Distinct personality and authenticity

About Mitsui Fudosan Hotel Management

Mitsui Fudosan Hotel Management curates three distinctive brands designed to complement a spectrum of modern lifestyles:

Mitsui Garden Hotels – embodying the concept of Stay in the Garden, these 34 properties across Japan and abroad invite guests into serene spaces inspired by nature, each offering spaces and experiences that utilize the unique characteristics of its location.

these 34 properties across Japan and abroad invite guests into serene spaces inspired by nature, each offering spaces and experiences that utilize the unique characteristics of its location. The Celestine Hotels – destination hotels crafted on the concept of "Cultivating and Weaving Deep Connections," where the essence of the stay lies in the experience itself.

sequence – a next-generation lifestyle brand offering freedom, flexibility, and personalized ways to stay.

Guided by the philosophy of creating memorable hotels that engage the senses and enrich each journey, Mitsui Fudosan Hotel Management continues to redefine contemporary Japanese hospitality for discerning global travelers.

