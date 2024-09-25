HOUSE OF ROSE PROFESSIONAL ANNOUNCES 2024 BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY ASIA'S MOST INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP AND GLOBAL MALE CHAMPIONS FOR GENDER EQUALITY

Inspirational women and Male Champions to lead at 2024 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women on Nov. 11, 2024 in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) – the global leader in executive leadership development, has announced the nominees for the 2024 Break the ceiling touch the sky® Asia's Most Inspirational Women in Leadership list. The list includes over 200 inspirational female leaders across Asia and was curated by House of Rose Professional after reviewing senior female executives across Asia from over 500 Companies/Organizations. Five factors are used in the final determination of Asia's Most Inspirational Women in leadership - Career achievements; scale of influence; active and authentic advocacy for gender equality; active support of other women in leadership within and outside of their own organizations/ Companies; and sharing of their best practices for success across broader industry.

HORP also announced nominees for the 2024 Break the ceiling touch the sky® Male Champions for Gender equality – over 200 male leaders globally, picked from a review of over 6500 male executives across 800 global companies on the basis of multiple factors including a proven commitment to advancing women in leadership in their own organizations and their support to the global Break the ceiling touch the sky® forum.

Leaders on these lists will be engaged to lead HORP'S MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD initiative and several celebrated at the 2024 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women, to be held on November 11, 2024 in Singapore. The day will be led by 40 key executives from the world's most successful companies. Individuals and teams can sign up for the summit to share best practices on leadership, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), and success; network with the top stakeholders across industries, forge powerful new business connections and gain visibility on the best leadership talent across the world.

Speakers at the 2024 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® include:

Max Rangel, CEO & Global President, Spin Master; Tiffany Bloomquist (Pfaff), Head of Startups, General Manager, Asia Pacific & Japan, Amazon Web Services; Sheela Parakkal, Group Head of Leadership, People Development & Experience, Prudential Plc.; Guillermo Frydman, Area Managing Director, MedTech South East Asia, Johnson & Johnson; Natalia Shuman, Group Executive Vice President, Europe/Asia and Group Operating Council Member, Eurofins; Preeti Arora Razdan, CEO, Southeast Asia, Diageo; Vijayanand Sinha, Regional CEO – ASEAN, Japan and Korea, Reckitt; Vikram Khanna, Associate Editor, The Straits Times; Danni Peirce, CEO, 7-Eleven, DFI Retail Group; Boon Chye Koh, Chief Financial Officer, Singtel Singapore; Anca Vasilescu, Managing Director, SEA Inclusion & Diversity, Accenture; Billie Tan, President of South Asia Pacific, UPS; Julio Christian Lopez Marcos, VP of Franchise West – Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia; The Coca-Cola Company; Jerrica Chooi, Country Holding Officer, Singapore, ABB; Alexian Wines, Chief Operating Officer, Bower Group Asia; Sylvie Gleises, CEO Singapore, AXA XL; Victor Mills, Advisor to the Board, Singapore International Chamber of Commerce; Vaidy Swamy, Senior Advisor, CEOSmith®, and Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and founder of Break the ceiling touch the sky®.

Companies can register their delegates/teams at https://houseofroseprofessional.com/world-edition-2024/

Vijayanand Sinha, Regional CEO – ASEAN, Japan and Korea, Reckitt shared, "Reckitt's workforce represents people of all ages, backgrounds, identities and beliefs. We continue to strive to make our company and wider society an inclusive environment, where every voice is heard and every individual matters. We are pleased to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® as we pursue a cleaner, healthier world."

Sheela Parakkal, Group Head of Leadership, People Development & Experience, Prudential plc, shared, "Prudential is proud to once again be a sponsor for Break the ceiling touch the sky®. At Prudential, our purpose is "for every life, for every future". We have a mission to be the most trusted partner and protector for today's generations and generations to come. By embedding diversity and inclusion in the way we do business and how we organise ourselves, we are committed to building a sustainable talent pipeline of high performing leaders who are committed to delivering on our purpose. We are delighted to support this programme that develops, motivates, and empowers women to flourish as leaders across sectors."

Sandra Teh, Chief Culture Evangelist for Asia Pacific, Japan and China, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Amazon Web Services (AWS), shared, "AWS helps our customers deliver tech innovations that connect our diverse world, and change how we live, work, and play. At AWS, we are dedicated to building a diverse and inclusive workforce, where the diversity of perspectives is harnessed to drive innovation and help individuals of all backgrounds to thrive. We are pleased to support this program to help shape a better world that is more inclusive, accessible and equitable for everyone."

Commented Sarthak Ranade, Area Managing Director, Innovative Medicine, Southeast Asia & India, Johnson & Johnson, "Johnson & Johnson is committed to creating a culture of trust, respect and innovation. By bringing our unique perspective to the workplace, we can meet the needs of the evolving world and make an impact to the people and societies that we serve. We have been partnering with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® for more than 3-years and together we can champion diversity and inclusion to drive the future of healthcare."

Anca Vasilescu, Managing Director, SEA Inclusion & Diversity Lead, Accenture Singapore shared, "Inclusion and diversity begins with leadership. Our commitment starts from the top – with our leadership and is reflected in our work around the world. We are committed to helping all our people thrive, including advancing inclusion and diversity for women. We are a founder partner of Break the ceiling touch the sky® and are delighted to be leading at this 10 year anniversary celebration of the years of impact together in advancing gender equality and shaping a better world."

Max Rangel, CEO and Global President, Spin Master shared, "Being open-minded and embracing diversity are values we hold closely as part of Spin Master's culture. We believe that diversity of thought fuels new ideas and innovations, which is essential to helping us to reimagine everyday play. Our hope is that we can continue to advance inclusivity to foster a workplace where everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive and are delighted to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® to further our goal."

Shared Preeti Arora Razdan, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Diageo, "We believe our continued partnership with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® is key to unlocking a truly inclusive and sustainable future. At Diageo, diversity is at the heart of everything we do, from building talented teams and sourcing diverse suppliers to ensuring our brands authentically reflect the world around us. We further extend this commitment to empower women and other communities through skills programs that improve employability and livelihoods. Anyone who echoes the common mission in shaping a better world through diversity should attend the event and be inspired by how we can realise this reality through action."

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional, "Gender diversity in leadership is consistently linked to better business, better innovation, better employers, and greater corporate social responsibility. With over 215 of the world's 500 largest Companies headquartered in Asia, Break the ceiling touch the sky® continues to play a critical role in advancing gender equality in Asia and across the world. We are delighted to have several of the leaders on the 2024 "Break the ceiling touch the sky Asia's Most Inspirational women in leadership" list and the "2024 Break the ceiling touch the sky Male Champions for gender equality" list joining us on Nov 11, 2024 to share best practices across so many of these successful organizations. We congratulate all of the nominees and encourage these leaders on support other female leaders to greater success."

View the nominees for the 2024 Break the ceiling touch the sky® Asia's Most Inspirational Women in Leadership list at

https://houseofroseprofessional.com/2024-asias-most-inspirational-women-in-leadership/

View the nominees for the 2024 Break the ceiling touch the sky® Male Champions for Gender Equality.

https://houseofroseprofessional.com/male-champions-for-gender-equality-2024/

Break the ceiling touch the sky® is the world's leading forum for women in leadership, having inspired over 40000 women leaders and enabled several thousand leaders to greater success across editions in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and ANZ since 2015.

The 2024 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women has as its early sponsors Reckitt, Prudential Plc., Amazon Web Services, Diageo, Johnson & Johnson, Accenture and Spin Master. The summit has as its Industry Partners several of the key associations and chambers of Commerce including the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce, AmCham Singapore, Eurocham Singapore, EU ASEAN Business Council, Britcham Singapore, SCWO, etc.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is the global leader in executive leadership development and provides international services in the areas of Talent (BeliEVE® and Dream Job International®), Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky®) and Transformation (CEOSmith®). HORP has since 2014 helped enable over 40000 women leaders and several thousand other leaders to greater success across over 450 global organizations.

Sponsorship/ Other Inquiries contact:

Anthony A. Rose

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.