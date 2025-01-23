HOUSE OF ROSE PROFESSIONAL ANNOUNCES 2025 BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY 101 BEST GLOBAL COMPANIES FOR WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP INDEX (BTC 101 GLOBAL INDEX)

Gender balance at the top of the world's largest organizations a key driver of business

HORP Announces 2025 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women

SINGAPORE, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) – global leaders in executive leadership development, today announced the 2025 Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index (BTC 101 Global Index) – HORP's proprietary, annual listing of the world's 101 best large global companies for women in leadership based on the measurement of gender diversity across the Boards and Executive leadership teams of the world's 500 largest Companies by annual revenues.* 105 Companies feature in the 2025 BTC 101 Global Index as some companies tied for the 101 ranks.

HORP also announced the opening of plans for its 2025 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women, with editions of the summit planned for the Americas, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and its climax World Edition in Q4 of 2025. Each summit edition brings together the most successful organizations in that geography across business categories to accelerate their business impact by exchanging cross-industry best practices on leadership, gender balance and success. Since 2015 a total of 39 international editions of the summit have been held across the world with over 1000 C-suite executives and allies leading. Companies that wish to partner with the 2025 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® can sign up directly at www.houseofroseprofessional.com and potential sponsors can email interest to [email protected]

The BTC 101 Global Index is the annual study for House of Rose Professional's Mission 2029 for a Better World – the 10-year global initiative which kicked off in mid-2020 to shape a better world via better gender balance, better leadership and better business at the world's largest Companies. For the 2025 BTC 101 Global Index, over 10000 executives were reviewed across the Boards and exec management teams of the world's 500 largest Companies to arrive at a composite gender diversity score for each of the 500 Companies. The full list of the Companies that made it to the Top 101 ranks can be viewed at www.houseofroseprofessional.com

Key takeaways from the 2025 BTC 101 Global Index:

The world's largest and most successful companies are winning via more gender balanced leadership: Gender diversity is accelerating at the Board and C-suite of the world's largest and most successful Companies. The entry-point gender diversity composite score for the BTC 101 Global Index moved up from 22.2% in 2020 (first year of the BTC 101 Global Index) to a significant 35.71% for the 2025 BTC 101 Global Index. One in three Board executives and exec team executives of the lowest ranked company on the 2025 BTC 101 Global Index is female – up from 1 in 5 just 5 years ago! The top 10 companies on the Index all enjoy near perfect gender balance across their Board and leadership teams!

Companies on the 2025 BTC 101 Index were more successful in delivering revenue vs. non-Index Companies (viz. more gender-balanced led Companies are more successful then less gender-balanced led Companies): Over 66% of the Companies that appeared on the 2025 BTC 101 Global Index grew revenues versus previous year, as compared to Non-Index Companies – only 56% grew revenues versus previous year).

Companies across Industries are leading on gender balance and its positive impact: The 2025 BTC 101 Global Index was led by companies representing a diverse group of industries including Diversified Financials, Food & Drug Stores, Commercial Banks, Petroleum Refining, Pharmaceuticals, Speciality Retailers and Insurance, Telecommunication, etc indicating the broad impact of women in leadership.

USA, Europe and Australian-headquartered Companies led the 2025 BTC 101 Global Index with US-headquartered Companies (43), France (14), Britain (13), Germany (8), Canada (7), Australia (5), Switzerland (5), Netherlands (3), China (2), Spain (2). Italy, Japan and Portugal each had one company place in the 2025 BTC 101 Global Index.

Asia continues to lag on gender balance with obvious potential and opportunity ahead to unleash gender-balanced leadership: Asia had just 3 Companies (China – 2, Japan -1) in the 2025 BTC 101 Global Index. With over 200 of the world's 500 largest Companies currently headquartered in Asia this reflects an urgent opportunity for Global Companies to actively gender-diversify their regional and country leaderships and unleash the full impact of a diverse workforce.

Women are leading at the very highest level, but there is an enormous gap and huge opportunity for gender balance at the CEO level: The number of Female CEOs in the world's 500 largest Companies rose from 14 in 2020 to 29 in mid 2024 but dropped to 27 at the time of writing this release, indicating the incredible gap in today's business environment where a majority of graduates globally are female, a majority of purchasing decisions are reportedly influenced by women yet under 6% of the world's 500 largest Global Companies are led by a Female CEO.

Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" commented: "Gender-diverse led companies are financially more successful, better employers, greater innovators, and better corporate citizens. The 2025 BTC 101 Global Index underlines the increasing business impact of gender balanced leadership and can be used as a benchmark for Companies of any size. Congratulations to all the Companies on the 2025 BTC 101 Global Index. For Companies not on the 2025 Index, we have created a cost-effective, simple means by which you can benchmark your leadership gender balance versus the BTC 101 Global Index by securing your Company's "Gender Balance Benchmark Sheet at www.houseofroseprofessional.com The House of Rose Professional team also stands ready with a team of highly experienced international executives to help you build your leadership pipelines and help you attract, develop and unleash the best leaders on your business."

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is the global leader in executive leadership development and provides international services in the areas of Talent (BeliEVE® and Dream Job International®), Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky®) and Transformation (CEOSmith®). HORP has since 2014 enabled over 45000 women leaders and several thousand other leaders to greater success across over 450 global organizations.

Notes:

*Fortune Global 500 2024, Aug 2024.

All observations must be viewed in context that the smallest Company for 2024 in the FG500 had an annual revenue of 32 Billion USD. Smaller Companies are not considered for the 2025 BTC 101 Global Index but can easily benchmark using the HORP Gender Balance Benchmark Sheet.

MEDIA, CUSTOMER INQUIRIES:

Anthony A. Rose, House of Rose Professional at [email protected]

SOURCE House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.