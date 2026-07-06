HOUSE OF ROSE PROFESSIONAL (HORP) ANNOUNCES 2026 ASIA'S MOST INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN TO SPEAK AT 2026 ASIA WORLD BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY SUMMIT, OCT 12, SINGAPORE

A unique opportunity for organizations and leaders to exchange cross-industry best practices on leadership, AI, inclusion and success at the world's leading forum for women in leadership and all intent on career success.

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) today announced that several of its 2026 Break the ceiling touch the sky® Asia's Most Inspirational women in leadership and the 2026 Break the ceiling touch the sky® Global Male Champions for gender equality will share their best practices for leadership and success at the 2026 Asia World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women and male allies, on Oct 12, 2026 in Singapore. Executives from across the most successful companies, entrepreneurs and representatives from the social sector will come together at the summit on Oct 12 to learn, network and achieve together, leveraging cross industry best practices impossible for individual companies to learn alone.

Delegates at the summit will be treated to actionable insights and best practices on high performance leadership, AI for good, accelerated career paths, success secrets of the most inspirational women, and inclusive leadership that builds better business and a better world. HORP's acclaimed speed mentoring module will once again be leveraged at the summit to enable a high level of interaction between delegates and speakers.

The summit will also be the occasion to celebrate the 2026 BTCTTS Asia's Most Inspirational Women and the 2026 BTCTTS Global Male Champions for gender equality.

Early speakers at the summit include:

Scott Price , Group Chief Executive, DFI Retail Group

, Group Chief Executive, Billie Tan, President International Sales and Solutions, APAC and EMEA, UPS

President International Sales and Solutions, APAC and EMEA, Philip Forrest , Former Asia Head, ANZ Bank. Independent Director – James Cook University Singapore, Readymix Holdings International, Grand Banks Yachts Limited

, Former Asia Head, ANZ Bank. Independent Director – James Cook University Singapore, Readymix Holdings International, Jerrica Chooi , Country Holding Officer, Singapore, ABB

, Country Holding Officer, Singapore, Bita Seow , Chief Executive Officer, Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC)

, Chief Executive Officer, Joanne Soo, Member of the Singapore all-women team that successfully summited Mt. Everest and Managing Director, Ace Adventure Expeditions Pte. Ltd.

Member of the Singapore all-women team that successfully summited Mt. Everest and Managing Director, Shilpa Sinha , Chief Strategy Officer (Global Markets) for L'Oreal, McCann

, Chief Strategy Officer (Global Markets) for L'Oreal, Joy Jinghui Xu , Group Chief People and Culture Officer (Group CHRO), DFI Retail Group

, Group Chief People and Culture Officer (Group CHRO), Alex von Behr , Former Global Chief Customer Officer, Unilever Plc. President, vBAssociates and Head of the CEOSmith® vertical at House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

, Former Global Chief Customer Officer, President, and Head of the vertical at Vijayanand Sinha, Former Regional CEO & SVP – ASEAN, Reckitt

Former Regional CEO & SVP – ASEAN, Anthony Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" , "How to get, grow and succeed in your Dream Job" and "Daddy's Logic"

The summit has as its Industry Partners the most prestigious business chambers including Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC), AmCham, BritCham, EuroCham, Swisscham, CEEC, EU-Asean Business Council, New Zealand Chamber, French Chamber, etc.

https://houseofroseprofessional.com/world-edition-2026/

TO REGISTER:

As a participating Company: USD 4800* for 10 delegate seats (with 2 additional seats donated in support of youth or not-for-profit leaders)

As an Individual delegate: USD 549*

2026 BTCTTS Inspirational women and Male Allies for gender equality can claim unique participation rates.

https://houseofroseprofessional.com/world-edition-2026-registration/

The Asia World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is a must-attend for every leader intent on succeeding in a rapidly changing world in which research continues to show that Gender balanced led companies are vastly outperforming non gender balanced led companies. According to House of Rose Professional's 2026 Break the ceiling touch the sky Global Index (BTC 101 Global Index) which includes the Top 101 Best gender balanced ranked companies across the world's 500 largest Companies:

73% of BTC 101 Index companies reported year-over-year revenue growth, compared to 60% of non-Index companies

52% of BTC 101 Index companies reported year-over-year profit growth, compared to 47% of non-Index companies

In the bottom 100 amongst non-Index Companies, only 48% grew revenue versus year ago and only 44% grew profit

Scott Price, Group Chief Executive, DFI Retail Group commented, "A majority of our customers are female. We are a leading Asian retailer delivering quality, value and exceptional service through leading brands, a compelling retail experience and a commitment to sustainability. We are focused on helping our customers make the most of every dollar they spend with us. Unleashing a diverse and inclusive workforce is critical to this mission. We benefit from sharing our leadership best practices and also learning from the best practices of other great companies participating at Break the ceiling touch the sky."

Billie Tan, President International Sales and Solutions, APAC and EMEA, UPS and a nominee for the 2026 Break the ceiling touch the sky® Asia's Most Inspirational women in leadership listing shared "Thank you so much for this incredibly meaningful recognition. I'm truly honoured to be included among such an inspiring group of leaders, and I deeply appreciate the work you and the House of Rose Professional team are doing to advance women into the C-suite and beyond. I look forward to celebrating with the cohort in October and to being part of the conversations at the summit."

Concluded Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO of House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. and author of the book Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit, "The 2026 Asia World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is a unique opportunity for individuals and companies of all sizes to learn from the world's most successful companies on leadership and success in a safe, collaborative environment where speakers and delegates interact freely and can learn, connect and develop new skills and strategies to succeed in a dynamic world."

Since 2014, House of Rose Professional has enabled the success of over 70,000 leaders across over 750 companies globally via 42 international editions of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky®, and HORP's other verticals - CEOSmith®- the executive excellence program for senior leaders; and BeliEVE® - HORP's bespoke executive search vertical. The three verticals together support HORP'S Mission 2029 for a Better World – a global initiative focused on unleashing the highest performing talent – both female and male to lead at the top of the world's largest companies and shape a better, more equal world.

*Rates valid till July 15, 2026.

PROSPECTIVE SPONSORS/MEDIA/ CUSTOMER QUERIES

Email Anthony A. Rose at [email protected]

SOURCE House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.