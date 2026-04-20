HOUSE OF ROSE PROFESSIONAL (HORP) ANNOUNCES 2026 GLOBAL MALE CHAMPIONS FOR GENDER EQUALITY

2026 Global male champions to lead MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD and share best practices for success at 2026 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® summit kicking off in the USA April 20, 2026

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte Ltd. (HORP) today announced its 2026 Break the ceiling touch the sky® Global Male Champions for Gender Equality underscoring the impact of male advocacy and allyship on gender balance and business impact across the world's most successful Companies with over 250 key executives being nominated to the list. The announcement comes hard on the heels of the 2026 Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index (BTC 101 Global Index) which conclusively shows that gender balanced led companies outperform non gender balanced led Companies across the world's 500 largest Companies (Fortune Global 500). The 2026 Global Male Champions will continue to lead progress on HORP's MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD initiative, started in mid 2020- which aims to shape better leadership, better business and a better world via acceleration of gender balance across the C-suite and Boards of the world's largest Companies.

Gender balanced led companies are vastly outperforming non gender balanced led companies. According to the 2026 Break the ceiling touch the sky Global Index (BTC 101 Global Index) which measures gender balance across the Boards and lead teams of the worlds 500 largest Companies by annual revenues, the 101 most gender balanced led Companies (Index companies) grew sales and profit more consistently then the non-Index companies. The BTC 101 Global Index was set up in 2020 as the baseline study for MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD.

The Company also announced that over 60 of the 2026 Break the ceiling touch the sky® Global Male Champions for gender equality (alongside several inspirational female CEOs) will share their leadership best practices through the 2026 world tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® – the success and leadership summit for women (and all allies) which kicks off with the 2026 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® in the USA on April 20, 2026, then on to London on June 12, 2026, Singapore on Oct 12, 2026, India and the Middle East in Dec 2026. At each location the most committed champions would lead and be recognized for their allyship which is delivering positive business and organizational impact.

The 2026 Break the ceiling touch the sky® tour is a valuable opportunity for companies of all sizes to learn from the world's most successful companies on leadership and success and reapply best practices across industries and regions (versus reinventing the wheel internally). HORP has conducted over 40 international editions of Break the ceiling touch the sky® to date since 2015, enabling and inspiring several thousand leaders to success in sync with its other executive development and talent programs.

To leverage the 2026 World tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® as a Participating Company visit:

https://houseofroseprofessional.com/events/

Prominent on the 2026 Break the ceiling touch the sky® Global Male Champions for gender equality listing are: Abbas Panju of Aramex; Afnan Ahsan of IDS Borjomi International; Andy Buckingham of The Coca-Cola Company; Ahmad Nasser of Hershey; Anil Wadhwani of Prudential Plc; Arvind Mathur of Amazon Web Services; Austin Lally of Verisure; Avinash Lakhan of Zurich Insurance; Ayman Mokhtar of Viatris; Bijoy Sagar of Bayer; Bob McDonald, (formerly with)The Procter & Gamble Company; Chester Twigg of SELLSTORM; Harish Mehta of Reliance Industries; Harish Sadani of Men against Violence and Abuse (MAVA); Ismail Mapara of 3M; James Michael Lafferty of Katapult Digital; Jerome Droesch, of Cigna Healthcare International Health; Jochen Mueller of UPS; K.V.Rao of Tata International Singapore; Max Amen of the Wella Company; Max Rangel of PetSafe Brands; Miles Wilson of O'Brien Glass; Paul Prendergast of Accenture; Peter Van den Broeck and Haven Cockerham of BIC; Pravesh Saha of Wella Company; Ranjeet Oak of Kohler Co; Reshamar Short of Kroger; Robert Mikhael of Abbott; Sam Balsara of Madison World; Sandeep Seth of Tapestry International; Scott Price of DFI Retail Group; Victor Mills (formerly with) Singapore International Chamber of Commerce; Vijayanand Sinha of Reckitt; Vinod Tahiliani of Jio-bp; Vishnu Kalra of DePuy Synthes, Vivek Gupta of United Breweries and Vukani Mngxati of Microsoft.

Scott Price, Group Chief Executive, DFI Retail Group, who is leading for the 2026 Asia World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® on Oct 12, 2026 in Singapore commented, "A majority of our customers are female. We are a leading Asian retailer delivering quality, value and exceptional service through leading brands, a compelling retail experience and a commitment to sustainability. We are focused on helping our customers make the most of every dollar they spend with us. Unleashing a diverse and inclusive workforce is critical to this mission. We benefit from sharing our leadership best practices and also learning from the best practices of other great companies participating at Break the ceiling touch the sky."

Max Rangel, Chief Executive Officer, PetSafe, who is leading for the 2026 Americas Editon of BTCTTS on Apr 20, 2026 in the USA, said, "At PetSafe, we believe the best companies are built by learning broadly, leading inclusively and developing talent without limits. Break the ceiling touch the sky® creates a powerful platform for leaders to learn from each other, accelerate the advancement of women, and build organizations that are better because they are more diverse, more human and more connected to the world around them."

Max Amen, General Manager, UK + Ireland, Wella Company who is leading for the 2026 Europe + UK Edition of BTCTTS on June 12 in the UK shared, "At Wella Company, we empower people to look, feel, and be their true selves. As an innovative global leader in the beauty industry, we combine our iconic 140+ years of history and industry expertise with our dynamic growth as a category-leading company. With this in mind, we are immensely proud to continue our partnership with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® in our shared mission to enable and inspire people to achieve greater success. Since 2017, we have partnered across multiple regions, reinforcing our commitment to driving positive impact."

Peter Van den Broeck, General Manager, Middle East and Asia at BIC commented: "It's an absolute pleasure to be recognized as a male champion by House of Rose Professional for the 5th year in a row. This is a real testament to the work that we do and the effort that we put in regularly to empower both men and women across the organization, fostering a healthy culture for growth, equality, equity, and continuous support. I am honoured to continue to partner with House of Role Professional across various touchpoints and geographies, working together to sustainably increase the number of women in leadership and regularly offer valuable support."

Concluded Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO of House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. and author of the book Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit, "Gender diverse & inclusive companies are financially more successful, better employers, greater innovators, and better corporate citizens. But with 93% of Fortune Global 500 CEOs being male, inclusive male leaders must play a much bigger part in building better business and organizations alongside female role models as well. Celebrating the 2026 Break the ceiling touch the sky® Global Male Champions for gender equality is an important, strategic pillar of MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD and a significant means by which we can inspire many more global male champions for gender equality around the world to drive harder for better leadership, better business and a better world."

Since 2014, House of Rose Professional has enabled the success of over 70,000 leaders across over 700 companies globally via 41 international editions of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky®, and HORP's other verticals - CEOSmith®- the executive excellence program for senior leaders; and Dream Job International® and BeliEVE® - HORP's bespoke executive search vertical. The three verticals together support HORP'S Mission 2029 for a Better World – a global initiative focused on unleashing the highest performing talent – both female and male to lead at the top of the world's largest companies and shape a better, more equal world.

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT HOW THE WORLD'S MOST SUCCESSFUL COMPANIES ARE BUILDING BUSINESS AND PROFIT VIA GENDER BALANCED LED LEADERSHIP / MEDIA AND CUSTOMER INQUIRIES: Email Anthony A. Rose at [email protected]

SOURCE House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.