House of Rose Professional® Launches CEOSource®, a Premium Leadership Search Brand for CEO, Board and C-Suite Appointments

Premium leadership search for leaders who accelerate enterprise value, move markets and build a better world

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional® – The Global Leadership Company, today announced the global launch of CEOSource®, its premium leadership search business focused on CEO, Board and C-suite appointments.

Personally led by founder Anthony A. Rose and supported by an exceptional network of former CEOs, Board Directors and senior global executives, CEOSource® partners with corporations, private equity firms and portfolio companies to identify and appoint exceptional leaders who can accelerate enterprise value, lead transformation and build enduring businesses.

CEOSource® Premium leadership search from House of Rose Professional for CEO, Board and C-Suite appointments

CEOSource® differentiates its approach through founder-led search, trusted access to exceptional leadership talent and the first-hand judgement of leaders who have themselves run global businesses, served on Boards, appointed senior executives and coached CEOs. Its model also provides clients with an important additional commitment: CEOSource® guarantees delivery of a final candidate who meets the agreed search criteria, bringing greater accountability and confidence to the search process.

The launch of CEOSource® complements BeliEVE®, House of Rose Professional's specialist executive search business dedicated to accelerating more exceptional women into the C-Suite and CEO Office, and expands the company's executive search capability as part of its integrated leadership ecosystem spanning Talent, Training and Transformation.

Beyond appointment, CEOSource® clients can access House of Rose Professional's capabilities across executive coaching, leadership development, executive reputation and crisis anticipation—helping organizations accelerate the impact of their leaders and build enduring leadership capability.

Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO of House of Rose Professional®, said:

"Leadership has never mattered more. For CEOs, Boards, CHROs and investors, the right leadership appointment can accelerate growth, strengthen culture and create significant enterprise value. The appointment of a CEO or senior leader is one of the most consequential decisions any Board will make. We created CEOSource® to bring together deep business experience, trusted leadership relationships and senior-level judgement to help clients make those decisions with confidence. I will personally lead every assignment, working alongside experienced senior advisors—former CEOs, Board Directors and senior executives—to find the right leader for the business, its people and its future. It is another important step in our mission to build the world's best leaders to build the world's best businesses and a better world."

CEOSource® builds on House of Rose Professional's established executive search experience, global C-suite relationships and more than a decade of working with senior leaders and leading organizations worldwide.

Its approach is strengthened by the perspective of accomplished CEOs, Board Directors and global business leaders who understand first-hand the consequences of getting critical leadership appointments right.

Bob McDonald, Chairman of the Board, West Point Association of Graduates; Former Secretary of Veterans Affairs, U.S Department of Veterans Affairs; former Chairman, President and CEO of Procter & Gamble and member of the "Mission 2029 for a Better World" Global Advisory Council said:

"Leadership remains the single most critical sustainable competitive advantage available to organizations. The world's best leaders are rarely looking for their next opportunity—they are busy building great businesses and organizations. Identifying and engaging those leaders depends on trusted relationships built over decades, not simply databases or processes. CEOSource® combines an exceptional global leadership network with deep leadership expertise, giving Boards and investors access to extraordinary talent and perspectives that few organizations can reach."

Nishi Vasudeva, former Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and Independent Director of Tata Power, L&T Finance and CRISIL Limited, said:

"Selecting a CEO or senior executive is among the most important responsibilities of any Board. The decision demands far more than assessing experience. It requires judgement about character, values, leadership capability, the ability to lead through change and cultural fit. CEOSource® brings that broader perspective to every assignment, helping Boards make leadership decisions that strengthen organizations, inspire people and create lasting enterprise value."

Alex von Behr, former Global Chief Customer Officer of Unilever PLC and Strategic Advisor to CEOSource®, said:

"In today's competitive environment, every day a critical leadership position remains vacant it represents lost momentum. Organizations that outperform are able to identify and engage exceptional leaders quickly, without compromising quality, confidentiality or long-term fit. CEOSource® combines extensive leadership relationships with disciplined execution to help clients move decisively when leadership matters most."

About CEOSource®

CEOSource® is the premium leadership search business of House of Rose Professional® – The Global Leadership Company, focused on CEO, Board and C-suite appointments.

CEOSource® partners with corporations, private equity firms and portfolio companies to identify, assess and appoint exceptional leaders with the capability to accelerate value creation, navigate transformation and build enduring businesses.

Personally led by House of Rose Professional® founder Anthony A. Rose and supported by experienced former CEOs, Board Directors and global business leaders, CEOSource® combines trusted leadership access, senior-level judgement, deep operating experience and disciplined execution.

As part of House of Rose Professional's integrated leadership ecosystem, CEOSource® can also help clients accelerate leadership impact beyond appointment through executive coaching, leadership development, executive reputation and crisis anticipation capabilities.

About House of Rose Professional®

House of Rose Professional® – The Global Leadership Company builds the world's best leaders to build the world's best businesses and a better world through its integrated portfolio across Talent, Training and Transformation.

Its Talent businesses include CEOSource®, focused on CEO, Board and C-suite appointments, and BeliEVE®, its specialist executive search business dedicated to accelerating more exceptional women into the C-suite and CEO Office. Its Training portfolio is led by Break the ceiling touch the sky®, its global leadership ecosystem for advancing women into senior leadership. Its Transformation businesses include CEOSmith®, executive coaching for senior management, and King of Crisis®, predictive crisis anticipation and planning.

Together, these businesses help organizations identify exceptional talent, appoint and develop outstanding leaders, accelerate leadership impact and build high-performing leadership cultures.

Founded in 2014 by former Walmart and Procter & Gamble executive and best-selling author Anthony A. Rose, author of Break the ceiling touch the sky®: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women (2014) and How to Get, Grow and Succeed in Your Dream Job (2017), House of Rose Professional® has empowered more than 70,000 leaders across over 750 organizations worldwide, working with leading organizations across the Americas, Asia, the Middle East & Africa, Europe and ANZ.

Client/Media Contact:

Anthony A. Rose

Chairman & CEO

House of Rose Professional®

Email: [email protected]

www.houseofroseprofessional.com

SOURCE House of Rose Professional