How to Enjoy Osaka Family Trip to Fullest When Traveling with Children -- Recommendations Brought to Guests by APARTMENT HOTEL MIMARU

- Choice for Many Families Visiting from Hong Kong -

TOKYO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd. the company that runs APARTMENT HOTEL MIMARU, which is hugely popular among visitors from Hong Kong, will be exhibiting at Hong Kong's "ITE (International Travel Expo) 2024" on June 13, 2024. To help guests fully enjoy Osaka, MIMARU's staff will introduce recommended sightseeing spots and travel plans in four categories: "Entertainment," "Food," "Shopping," and "Cultural and Historical Experiences." It takes about four hours by direct flight from Hong Kong to Kansai Airport and about one hour from the airport to any of the five MIMARU properties in Osaka.

Images: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202406101967/_prw_PI25fl_VwiB3j9j.png

Three model travel plans recommended by staff for "Entertainment," "Food," "Shopping," and "Cultural and Historical Experiences."

Click here for details:

https://mimaruhotels.com/experience/enjoy-osaka/?utm_medium=referra

The company hopes guests enjoy staying together with family and friends at MIMARU, an apartment hotel that offers spacious guest rooms equipped with fully furnished kitchens, located in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka. About 80% of visitors to Japan are families, and approximately 400,000 international guests stay at MIMARU each year (FY2023: Results for the period April to March).

Top 7 reasons why visitors choose MIMARU

27 properties in the three popular cities of Tokyo , Osaka , and Kyoto

, , and Spacious rooms (approximately 40 m2 to 100 m2). Enough space for family and friends.

Rooms with a kitchen and a living/dining room. Laundry facilities in the common areas are available as well.

Friendly service by English-speaking staff, from 35 countries or regions.

Three MIMARU properties made Trip Advisor's "Top 20 Foreign Travelers' Best Hotels in Japan " list two years running (*).

" list two years running (*). One million views on MIMARU's official Instagram content showcasing many ways to enjoy Japan .

. Convenient location. Four-hour direct flight from Hong Kong to Kansai Airport. Reach any of MIMARU's five Osaka area apartment hotels within an hour.

(*) Three MIMARU Tokyo locations were selected in the "Voted by Travel Lovers! Foreign Travelers' Best Hotels in Japan" list in 2019 and 2020.

Room Photos: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202406101967/_prw_PI1fl_o6vL15AU.png

"MIMARU" is not just a place to sleep. Its spacious rooms, starting at approximately 40 m2, feature not only a kitchen but a dining and living room as well. "MIMARU" offers many room types, such as Japanese-style rooms, two-bedroom suites, and concept rooms including "Pokemon Rooms" that families can experience together.

Locations of MIMARU and Osaka map: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202406101967/_prw_PI2fl_p3KkLGLC.png

For each picture, please visit the link below:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202406101967?p=images

(C) Pokemon. (C) Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

About Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

- Head office: Minato Ward, Tokyo

- President: Hideki Fujioka

MIMARU Website: https://mimaruhotels.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mimaruhotels/

SOURCE Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.