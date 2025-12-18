How to Find the Best Tutors Quickly and Safely with the Award-Winning Tutor Circle

HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With parents placing greater emphasis on tutor credibility and transparency, Tutor Circle , a leading tutor matching platform based in Hong Kong, is strengthening its verification and quality-assurance measures to help parents confidently find qualified, reliable tutors for their children's upcoming spring school term in Hong Kong SAR and Singapore.

"Parents want the reassurance that their children are learning from qualified tutors. That is why we place such importance on thorough credential checks, performance ratings, and continuous quality monitoring," said Andy Ng, Founder of Tutor Circle. "We want families to have a straightforward way to find tutors who are properly qualified and accountable."

Tutor Circle fulfills an increasingly important need. In the first eight months of 2025, there were more than 28,000 scam cases amounting to HK$5 billion recorded, according to government data. While these cases span multiple sectors, several public advisories have specifically encouraged families to use properly verified and authorized education providers.

In response, Tutor Circle has strengthened its Verified Tutor System, which requires every tutor to provide authentic academic and professional certificates when registering. These documents are first checked using AI-supported tools to flag irregularities, then reviewed by Tutor Circle's internal team for confirmation.

To support families during the early stages of lessons, Tutor Circle maintains payment safeguards, routing the initial two weeks of tuition fees through official platform accounts. This process helps protect parents from missed lessons and ensures tutors are paid for the sessions they complete.

To further ensure quality, Tutor Circle offers reviews and ratings to help parents decide the best tutor for them. Tutors who receive consistently good feedback are shown to parents more frequently, while those with poor reviews may be shown less or removed.

Parents can also look up tutors by subject, qualifications, rate, and location, and compare options easily. A complaint channel is also available for both parents and tutors to raise issues for review.

The platform currently lists over 100,000 registered tutors and has assisted more than 80,000 students, underscoring its position as a widely used tutoring service in Hong Kong.

Tutor Circle also recently received the Editor's Choice Award for Asia's Best Tutor Matching Platform in the Hong Kong Parents' Favorite Brand Awards by Champimom .

For more information about Tutor Circle, please visit: https://bit.ly/tutorcircle_newswire

About Tutor Circle

Tutor Circle is the industry's leading tutoring matching platform, backed by a decade of trust and dedicated to providing high-quality, personalized educational services. Tutor Circle carefully selects private tutors who are experienced, professionally qualified, and have their academic credentials verified to find the most suitable tutor for each student. Services cover various subjects for primary and secondary schools: Chinese, English, Mathematics, Science, Arts, and Business streams; IELTS, IB courses, international exams, native-speaking language teachers, homework assistance and K1-K3 home or online one-on-one tutoring. Through an intelligent matching system and professional tutor certification, it has become an educational partner trusted by parents and students alike. The platform has won accolades such as the "7th Hong Kong Parents' Favorite Brand Award 2024-2025 Editor's Choice 'Asia's Best Tutoring Matching Platform'," and the "Best Hidden Gem in HK" award from Google Play in 2019, and has been featured in media outlets including the Hong Kong Economic Times, Topick, and HK01.

For any inquiries regarding Tutor Circle's tutoring services: https://bit.ly/contactus_newswire

