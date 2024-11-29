HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 Honors 40 Champions Ushering in a New Generation Workforce

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Asia, the leading publication in the human resources industry, announces the winners of its prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024. This year, a total of 40 outstanding companies from Singapore and India have been recognized for their exemplary HR practices, showcasing their commitment to fostering a vibrant and diverse workplace environment.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 Singapore HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia

Under the theme of "The Definitive Z Choice", the winners reflect the challenges and opportunities presented by the influx of Gen-Z or Zoomer, creating a multi-generational workforce. These companies have not only demonstrated exceptional prowess in hiring and retaining young talent, but also in creating a workplace culture that values diversity, collaboration, and continuous innovation setting a benchmark for others in the industry.

The surge in nominations underscores the growing prominence of workplace excellence in the region with 202 companies competing for recognition, showcasing a keen desire to stand out as leaders in employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. 25,880 survey participants shared their invaluable insights and experiences, providing a comprehensive overview of the workplace landscape in Singapore and India. Their contributions not only reflect a deep-rooted commitment to enhancing workplace environments but also highlight the significance of employee voice in shaping organisational culture and practices.

"With an ever-growing number of Zoomers entering the workforce, there comes a number of challenges for human resources," said William Ng, group publisher of HR Asia. "The life experiences and expectations of the younger generation are entirely different from the previous generations, potentially creating discord in the workplace. It is good to see that a larger number of organisations in Singapore are actively mitigating potential issues and recording higher employee satisfaction by championing inclusivity along with actively listening to their needs."

2024 sees a new category HR Asia Sustainable Workplace Awards being introduced to reflect the organisation's unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. In turn, The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - Singapore and India award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

The highlight of this year's event was the recognition of the Platinum winner, who have achieved an exemplary feat by maintaining their status as consecutive winners for an impressive 10 years. Cycle & Carriage Singapore embodies a steadfast commitment to nurturing an exceptional workplace culture.

The awards ceremony also celebrated the achievements of the 4 Gold winners, each of whom has received the awards for five consecutive years or more. The distinguished Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - Singapore are Borouge Pte Ltd, City Developments Limited, Forvis Mazars Llp, and NTUC First Campus Limited.

HR Asia proudly announces the launch of the HR Asia Happiest Workplace Certification, a new recognition that distinguishes companies across Asia for their success in fostering positive, supportive, and rewarding work environments. This certification recognises organisations that put employee well-being first and cultivate cultures of joy, engagement, and productivity. The certifications are determined using HR Asia's proprietary TEAM survey technology, which gathers actual employee feedback.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan region, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2024 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

SINGAPORE

Aetos Holdings APL Logistics Ltd ASM Baxter Healthcare Asia Pte Ltd Borouge Pte Ltd Cathay United Bank Check Point Software Technologies City Developments Limited Coach Singapore Pte Ltd Crystal International Group Limited Cycle & Carriage Singapore Dayforce Singapore Pte Ltd Dian Xiao Er Group Pte. Ltd. FedEx Singapore Forvis Mazars LLP Global Eduhub Pte Ltd Hexagon Asset Lifecycle Intelligence Hong Ye Group Pte Ltd A Subsidiary Of YY Group Holding Limited IDS Medical Systems ( Singapore ) Pte Ltd JustCo Lotusia Group Manulife Singapore Marsh Singapore MCC Singapore MindChamps NTUC First Campus Limited NTUC LearningHub Pte Ltd Resorts World At Sentosa Pte Ltd Sandoz Singapore SBS Transit Ltd SW Singapore UOB Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions YHS ( Singapore ) Pte Ltd Yinson Group, Singapore

INDIA

GAP INC. APL LOGISTICS ( INDIA ) PVT. LTD. TITAN COMPANY LIMITED ŠKODA AUTO VOLKSWAGEN INDIA PVT LTD VESTIAN GLOBAL WORKPLACE SERVICES PVT. LTD.

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2024

APL Logistics ( India ) Pvt. Ltd. ASM Cathay United Bank Coach Singapore Pte Ltd Gap Inc Global Eduhub Pte Ltd Hexagon Asset Lifecycle Intelligence Manulife Singapore NTUC LearningHub Pte Ltd SBS Transit Ltd

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2024

APL Logistics ( India ) Pvt. Ltd. Borouge Pte Ltd Cathay United Bank Dayforce Singapore Pte Ltd FedEx Singapore Hexagon Asset Lifecycle Intelligence NTUC LearningHub Pte Ltd SBS Transit Ltd Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2024

Borouge Pte Ltd Cathay United Bank Dian Xiao Er Group Pte. Ltd. Global Eduhub Pte Ltd Manulife Singapore NTUC First Campus Limited SBS Transit Ltd UOB Yinson Group, Singapore

HR ASIA HAPPIEST WORKPLACE CERTIFICATION 2024

⁠Cycle & Carriage Singapore Resorts World at Sentosa Pte Ltd APL Logistics Ltd

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

