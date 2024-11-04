HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia China 2024 Honors 43 Champions Ushering in a New Generation Workforce

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Asia, the leading publication in the human resources industry, announces the winners of its prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - China awards. This year, a total of 43 outstanding companies have been recognized for their exemplary HR practices, showcasing their commitment to fostering a vibrant and diverse workplace environment.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 China HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia

Under the theme of "The Definitive Z Choice", the winners reflect the challenges and opportunities presented by the influx of Gen-Z or Zoomer, creating a multi-generational workforce. These companies have not only demonstrated exceptional prowess in hiring and retaining young talent, but also in creating a workplace culture that values diversity, collaboration, and continuous innovation setting a benchmark for others in the industry.

The surge in nominations underscores the growing prominence of workplace excellence in the region with 295 companies competing for recognition, showcasing a keen desire to stand out as leaders in employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. 15,270 survey participants shared their invaluable insights and experiences, providing a comprehensive overview of the workplace landscape in China. Their contributions not only reflect a deep-rooted commitment to enhancing workplace environments but also highlight the significance of employee voice in shaping organisational culture and practices.

"With an ever-growing number of Zoomers entering the workforce, there comes a number of challenges for human resources," said William Ng, group publisher of HR Asia. "The life experiences and expectations of the younger generation are entirely different from the previous generations, potentially creating discord in the workplace. It is good to see that a larger number of organisations in China are actively mitigating potential issues and recording higher employee satisfaction by championing inclusivity along with actively listening to their needs."

2024 sees a new category HR Asia Sustainable Workplace Awards being introduced to reflect the organisation's unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. In turn, The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - China award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

The awards ceremony celebrated the achievements of the 18 Gold winners, each of whom has received the awards for five consecutive years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their dedication to creating and sustaining an outstanding workplace environment.

The distinguished Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - China are Avery Dennison China, Borouge, Coach Shanghai Limited, Colliers China, Dalian Hang Lung Properties Ltd., Kerry China, KPMG, Lee Kum Kee (China) Trading Limited, Lee Kum Kee Group, Mundipharma (China) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Olam Agri China, Shandong Hang Lung Properties Limited, Shanghai Hang Bond Property Development Co. Ltd, Shanghai Konghui Property Development Co. Ltd., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., Tianjin Hang Lung Properties Limited, Wellington College China, and Wuxi Hang Lung Properties Ltd.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - China awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2024 (CHINA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

Aicpa & Cima APL Logistics China Ltd. Avery Dennison China Borouge BYD China International Capital Corporation Limited Coach Shanghai Limited Colliers China Credit Agricole Corporate And Investment Bank (China) Limited Crystal International Group Limited Dalian Hang Lung Properties Ltd. Delta Dhgate E. Sun Bank (China) Co., Ltd General Motors (China) Investment Co., Ltd Goodyear Tire Management Company ( Shanghai ) Ltd Hang Lung Management (China) Ltd. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (China) Co., Ltd. Hubei Hang Lung Property Development Company Limited Ipsos (China) Consulting Co., Ltd. Johnson Electric Kerry China KPMG Kunming Hang Ying Properties Limited Lee Kum Kee (China) Trading Limited Lee Kum Kee Group Liaoning Hang Lung Properties Ltd Manulife-Sinochem Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Marsh (China) Insurance Brokers Co., Ltd Mundipharma (China) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Olam Agri China Publicis Groupe China Shandong Hang Lung Properties Limited Shanghai Hang Bond Property Development Co., Ltd Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Shanghai Konghui Property Development Co.,Ltd. Shenyang Hang Lung Properties Ltd Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. Swire Coca-Cola (China) Co., Ltd. Synthasia Group Co., Ltd. Tianjin Hang Lung Properties Limited Wellington College China Wuxi Hang Lung Properties Ltd

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2024

Coach Shanghai Limited Colliers China Credit Agricole Corporate And Investment Bank (China) Limited Wellington College China

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2024

Avery Dennison China Borouge Coach Shanghai Limited Hang Lung Management (China) Ltd. Olam Agri China

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2024

Coach Shanghai Limited Manulife-Sinochem Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Publicis Groupe China Wellington College China

